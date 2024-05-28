Genk closing in on appointing Thorsten Fink as new head coach

Het Nieuwsblad are reporting that Genk are closing in on an agreement to appoint Thorsten Fink as the sides new head coach. The former Bayern Muncih player has done an incredible job at Genk’s Limburg rivals Sint-Truiden this season on a shoe-string budget and seems set to be rewarded with the job at Genk.

Sint-Truiden were a side many felt would be relegation candidates this season, but under Fink they played some aesthetically pleasing football and got the results to match it. They ended the season well clear of the drop zone and with an outside chance of winning play-off two and a shot at European football. Unfortunately they were unable to push on during the post-season competition but it was still a strong campaign during the clubs centenary year.

Genk are looking for a new coach after Wouter Vrancken left just before the end of the season. The former Mechelen man is expected to join Gent for the 2024/2025 campaign.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson