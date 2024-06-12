Genk and Anderlecht want to beat Watford and Reims to signing of Sint-Truiden’s young star

Genk remain interested in signing Matte Smets from Sint-Truiden, alongside Anderlecht according to Het Nieuwsblad. The Sint-Truiden defender, who played every minute of every game this season, is also on the wish list of Watford and Reims. The report indicates that Smets can be gotten for just €2.25m as per his release clause. Genk have already picked up one of Sint-Truiden’s stars last season in Jarne Steuckers.

For Anderlecht, the departure of Zeno Debast to Lisbon and Sporting CP means they will be in the market for a new central defender. At the age of just 20, Smets really is a huge talent in Belgian football and Sint-Truiden will be disappointed that the release clause in his contract is a small amount. Having lost Steuckers already and with head coach Thorsten Fink joining Genk, the side are in a period of uncertainty. Losing Smets as well will force them to enter the transfer market for a replacement.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson