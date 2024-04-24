'A genius' and 'up there with Saunders'

[BBC]

Following the news that Aston Villa boss Unai Emery had signed a new contract to keep him at the club until 2027, we asked you to have your say on the deal.

Here are a selection of your thoughts:

Ade: Excellent news. Pay Emery whatever he wants. No other manager in the world could do what he has done in a short period.

Dave: This is arguably the biggest result of this week in football for Villa. Emery has transformed the team but also so much more of the club. He conducts himself with humility and consideration and has reignited a bond between club and supporters that has been missing for far too long. Long may it continue.

Chris: I've been a Villa fan since 1976 and Emery is right up there with Ron Saunders. He has taken essentially the same players as Steven Gerrard and made them a team, not a collection of individuals. Exciting times ahead.

Steve: The man is a genius - he literally lives, eats and breathes football. I would love to pick his brains over a nice steak dinner. Surely only Barcelona or Real Madrid would be enough to tempt him away from the Villa now? And if that was the case we would have to give him our blessings, he is a passionate Basque after all. Best Villa manager ever!

Ben: Who would have thought from16th when he took over we could be competing in Europe in such a short time! Hats off to the man, in fact, the whole club!

Stephen: If only contracts meant anything these days! All it means is that Villa will get a decent bit of compensation if he does go, and let's face it - if Barcelona, Real Madrid, and maybe even Liverpool came knocking, I'm sure Emery would be sorely tempted. But for us Villains it's a joyous bit of news, knowing he is happy to stay and try to succeed.