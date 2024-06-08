Geneva's Wilt improves hitting, earns co-county player of the year honor

Jun. 8—Hewitt Wilt knew that when it came to reaching his goal for the 2024 baseball season, hitting was the key.

This season, Wilt batted .424 for the Eagles with a team-best 24 stolen bases and 29 runs scored.

On the mound, he went 4-0 with a 1.89 ERA with 71 strikeouts.

For his season of work, Wilt has been named Ashtabula County Co-Player of the Year, with Saint John's Will Anderson, as voted on by the county coaches.

"That's always been a goal of mine," Wilt, who was also Co-Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division Player of the year, said of the honor. "I'm very happy to have accomplished it."

To be named best in the county, Wilt knew his pitching was up to task.

Bu he also knew he had to get a little bit better at the plate.

"I had to hit a little bit better than I did last year," Wilt said. "Last year, I hit .300. My pitching was there, but personally I knew I didn't hit as well as I wanted to or I should have. This year in the offseason, I really kind of worked on all aspects of things."

Geneva coach Terry Hejduk said he and Wilt discussed the goal of winning Player of the Year honors before the season started, and that there was no question about where he needed to improve.

"He's been very consistent over the last few years on the hill [pitching]," Hejduk said. "He hit 340 last year, but he knew he was a better player than that. He worked a ton with his private hitting coach, and then when he got on board with us doing offseason workouts, his goal was just about hitting.

"This was a goal he had coming into the season and he knew it would just take a little more effort on the offensive side."'

With Wilt, who is going to school and play baseball at Mercyhurst next season, at the top of the order, the Eagles batted .314 as a team his season, including 43 extra base hits. They averaged more than seven runs a game.

Hejduk had dropped Wilt to the second spot in the order in 2023, and believed that may have thrown him off a bit.

This year, he moved Wilt back into the leadoff spot and the results spoke for themselves.

"He was huge from a tablesetter standpoint," the coach said. "He actually didn't lead many games off with a hit, but coming around the second or third time, he was phenomenal.

"Our lower part of the order would get on and he would move them, or he would come up with two outs and keep an inning going. He made pitchers pitch stressfully."

Aside from the individual accolades, Geneva went 15-7 overall, 8-2 in the CVC, finishing a game

behind Madison this season.

In the Division II postseason tournament, the Eagles won a sectional title and district semifinal contest, before falling to West Branch 9-1 in the final.

West Branch will play for a state title on Sunday.

Wilt said being a part of the Eagles program was a great experience and what the team accomplished this season is something they've been eyeing for a few years now.

Looking back at it, it's something he knows he'll relish for years to come.

"Ever since our freshman year we always talked about it," he said. "Myself, Kean and Shea Arkenburg, Logan Queen, Curtis Maier ... we knew we could go on a run. This year we finally did it.

"It would have been nice to go a little further, but just playing with my friends and winning with them, and even for the kids that didn't get to play a lot, but were in the dugout and got to experience that with us, that meant a lot to me."