Geneva's Riddell excited to win county POY again

Jun. 22—Isaac Riddell was on the court playing tennis as early as seven years old.

A decade later, his four-year high school career may now be over.

But the recent Geneva graduate really feels like his tennis career is just getting started.

Riddell was selected as the 2024 Ashtabula County Boys Tennis Co-Player of the Year, as voted on by the county coaches.

Last year, he won the award outright. Though Riddell is sharing it this season, he still said the honor means just as much.

"I really value that award," he said. "It means a lot to be named the Ashtabula County Player of the Year. It motivates me to play even harder for the future."

Riddell's senior season, by his own admission. fell a little short of what he hoped to accomplish.

After going 19-2 and reaching the Division II district tournament as a junior, he came up a little short this past season of those marks this year, going 16-11 and falling one match shy of the district.

At first singles, he won the ounty tennis tournament and took second at the Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division Tournament.

"I wish I could have made it a little further this season," Riddell said. "I would have liked to go to districts, maybe even state, but I still had a great season."

Playing on the No. 1 court at Geneva is something coach Scott Torok regards as "hallowed ground."

"We've had some pretty good players there over the years," Torok said.

Over the last three years, Riddell was up to the task when it came to holding down that ground.

"Isaac has been our leader," Torok said. "He set the tone for us. This year, he had to fight through some stuff. It was probably a little bit harder than he wanted it to be, but to his credit, he fought through it and had a pretty good season."

Tennis is a game that Riddell started playing at an early age. His father, Dan Riddell, coached at Grand River and his sister, Emilia Riddell, also was a standout for Geneva for four years.

Once he reached high school, there wasn't much time to ease into the varsity game. Instead, Riddell was thrown into the fire quickly.

He played second singles as a freshman behind Tyler Perkins, then took over at first singles.

Riddell also played football and wrestling during his high school career.

In four years he compiled a record of 72-34, and was a three-time MVP for the Eagles.

Riddell is planning on attending Ohio Northern University this fall and has already met with the coaching staff about the possibility of playing on the team.

"My best tennis is still ahead of me," he said.

His coach agreed.

"I think there's some unfinished business," Torok said. "He's been playing a lot this summer. He's been giving lessons. He's ready to go, he's got a lot left in the tank. I think he wants to go and prove something. I don't think he's done yet."