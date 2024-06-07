Geneva's Richmond learns from playing at US Open Final Qualifier

Jun. 7—Ayden Richmond's last round of golf on Monday may not have been his best round, but it was certainly his most memorable.

Richmond, a 2022 Geneva graduate. shot rounds of 75 and 76, a combined 9-over par at Ohio State's Scarlet Golf Course, site of US Open Final Qualifying event, in Columbus.

Though he was well off the cut score of nine under to advance to the US Open, which starts goes from June 13-16 at Pinehurst Country Club in North Carolina, Richmond said playing in the final qualifying event was an experience that had to be appreciated, even on a day that wasn't his best.

"As much as you say you want to treat it like any other round, you know there's a lot more on the line," he said. "Obviously, you want to play well. But at the end of the day, you try to remember that it was a great experience and I'm gonna take a lot away from it."

Richmond said he had some opportunities, but wasn't able to cash out a few putts that could have had him closer to contention.

At the same time, though, the experience the venue offered made it tough to feel disappointed about much of anything.

"Being there was just an amazing experience in general," he said. "I played with some really cool guys and met a lot of great people. I was really fortunate to have the opportunity."

The Scarlet Course, which opened in 1940 and underwent a major facelift designed by OSU alumni Jack Nicklaus, has been ranked for years as one of the best golf courses in the country.

It was Richmond's first opportunity playing the course. The distance alone he said could be a bit intimidating.

"It's a very challenging course," Richmond said. "They really stretch it out, it can also be firm and quick at times. It was really a test of golf. I was really fortunate I was able to play on it and get to experience it."

The course was tough, so too were the conditions that golfers had to endure for 36 holes.

With temps ranging in the mid 80s on Monday, and the nerves that naturally accustom such an event, Richmond said the mental challenge was as much a factor as the tight fairways and unforgiving bunkers he had to navigate.

"It really tests you," Richmond said. "You have to stay patient, but it's a long day in the heat. The sun comes down on you and it's a toll on your body."

Even with the sun beating down and a few too many par putts not dropping, Richmond said it was still an experience that was too precious to not enjoy.

"Definitely," he said. "I mean at the end of the day, I played some great golf to get there and I loved being there and all the aspects of it.

"There were a lot of bigger names there that it was cool to see and meet, a lot of people have played great golf and it was nice to be around that and just soak it all in."

Richmond will play several more events starting this weekend with the Northeast Ohio Amatuer Champiosnships at Windmill Lakes Golf Club in Ravenna, another very challenging course.

He said playing in Columbus should benefit him for awhile.

"It's a quick turnaround," Richmond said. "But, I should bring some confidence into it. It's nice to be comfortable coming into tournaments, that's what I'm looking to do."

Richmond will also be a red-shirt sophomore playing for the Youngstown State men's golf team.

"All the summer tournaments I play in will help me keep comfortable with tournament golf and make it an easy transition from summer to school season," he said.