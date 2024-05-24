Geneva's Palmisano in contention for state appearance in D-II shot put

May 24—Staff Report

Ashtabula County track and field athletes competed in the first day of the Division II regional track and field tournament on Thursday.

Conneaut, Edgewood, Jefferson and the Pymatuning Valley girls team were at the Austintown Fitch site, and Geneva's girls' squad participated at Lexington.

Top four in each event

qualify for the state tournament May 30 and 31 and June 1 at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.

AT LEXINGTON

Geneva's Alyssa Palmisano finished fifth in the girls shot with a personal best 39-8.25 on her first attempt.

"I was in the top four until the last round of throws, but I still had a very good mark in," the senior said.

Fredericktown's Ella Bouton posted a 39-9.75 for fourth.

But Palmisano may still have a chance at state. In addition to the top four from each region, the top two farthest throws from around the state will advance.

Palmisano is in contention for one of those two spots.

"After softball ended, I got right back into a full week of practice and even got to lift a little," she said. "I definitely think lifting in the preseason with both sports helped and then getting right back into practice.

"My coach [Annah Haeseler] has tremendously helped me. I couldn't do it without her. She really takes time to look into what I need to fix and always is motivating/working with me."

She was in a similiar situation last season, and qualified for state. Palmisano finished sixth with a shorter throw in the regional.

In the state meet, Palmisano finished eighth with a 37-7.50 in the finals.

"Alyssa is always extremely focused going into higher level of competition," Eagles coach Jason Dalton said. "She always steps up and raises her level when she knows she has to."

Geneva's Danella Bobish also competed in the shot

put finals at the Lexington Regional, and claimed 11th at 35-5.

Also for the Eagles, Caramia Boland took sixth in the high jump at 5-0.

Columbus Academy's Allison Klinefelter went over the bar at 5-3 to notch the fourth spot.

Geneva's 4X100 team of Riley Williams, Allison Sochia, Cali Boland and Caramia Bolan ran a 51.63 in the semis to finith 13th.

Caramia Boland, n the long jump, and Ella Haeseler, discus, are scheduled to compete for Geneva on Saturday morning.

AT FITCH

Edgewood senior Taylor Visnosky finished fifth with a best mark of 35-11.50 in the girls shot put. Salem senior Kaylee Carlisle picked up the fourth — and final — state spot at 36-7.50.

Visnosky will have another chance to qualify for the state, competing in the discus on Saturday. She is seeded fifth in the event.

"Taylor threw her best on her last throw, but she just came up short qualifying to state," Warriors coach Steve Hill. "This will not take away from the great year she had. She is now getting focused for throwing the discus on Saturday."

PV's Mae Struna claimed 14th in the shot at 30-9.75. She will also strive to qualify for state in the discus on Saturday.

Other finals contested were: Jefferson's Emma Phllips, 11th, girls high jump at 4-10 mark; Conneaut's Max Gleason 16-6.50, long jump, 16th and Edgewood's Chris Skwera, pole vault, no height.

In the running semifinals, the top eight advance to the finals.

Lakers senior Rowen Jenkins ran a 16.40 in the girls 100 hurdles to capture ninth, just missing out on qualifying for Saturday's finals.

Streetsboro sophomore Olivia Johnson-Wilson snared the last-qualifying spot with a time of 16.00.

Jenkins also ran in the 300 semifinals, and placed 10th in a time of 47.71.

Conneaut senior Wyatt Payne recorded ninth in the 110 hurdles preliminary race in a time of 15.47. Canal-Fulton Northwest's Logan Allman ran a 15.43 to grab the last-qualifying spot for Saturday's final.

In the 300 hurdles semifinals, Payne was 13th in a time of 42.21.

Conneaut's Macey McBride finished 10th in the girls 400 in a time of 1:01.34. The remaining field events finals (11 a.m.) and running finals (12:30 p.m.) are scheduled for Saturday.