Geneva's Long recognized with OHSAA sportsmanship, ethics and integrity award

Jun. 4—Staff Report

Throughout the 2023-24 school year, the coaches associations of the sports sanctioned by the Ohio High School Athletic Association selected one of their own for an OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award.

Individuals selected reflect the values of sportsmanship, ethics and integrity through their professional responsibilities and are role models for student-athletes and others.

Emily Long, of Geneva, was selected as a recipient in girls cross country.

"I was very surprised and honored to receive such an award," she said. "All our coaches try to model, teach these things to create a positive culture in our program."

Mya Evangelista, who graduated from Geneva on Sunday, said Long was a great mentor to her.

"She really knew how to bond with the team," Evangelista said. "Every single workout or run we did or workout, she did with us. She was also optimistic when it came to races and always believed in everyone."

Evangelista ran three years of cross country and four of track.

"No matter who PRd or what time each of us ran, she was always proud of us," she said. "If we had a certain goal for the season, she would do everything in her power to get us ready and properly prepared to achieve it."

Evangelista said Long's reach extended past her coaching.

"She would consistently make an effort to be involved in each member of the team's life to support them in whatever they did," Evangelista said.

Long coached from 1999-2006. After taking a break when her children were young, she returned in the fall of 2015 for cross country and the following year for track.