Geneva's Caramia Boland advances to state in D-II long jump

May 27—Geneva's Caramia Boland was the lone area state qualifier on Saturday, earning a spot in the Ohio High School Athletic Association track and field meet in Dayton next weekend.

Boland earned her spot in the long jump with a third-place finish and a leap of 17'6" during the Division II regional meet in Lexington.

"I'm very excited and I feel so happy," she said. "I can't believe I actually made it. I really wanted to get 18 feet, but I'm glad I PR'd."

Geneva girls head coach Justin Dalton said Boland was extremely focused on making the state meet in the long jump.

"We were thinking she would be in that [distance]," he said.

Boland is following in her brother's steps and will now get her own opportunity to shine.

Connor Boland won the 2022 Division I state title in the 400 meter run, and placed second last season in the same event.

He is now running at Kent State University.

The top four in each event qualified for the state meet, which is scheduled for Thursday to Saturday at Dayon's Welcome Stadium.

Geneva's Ella Haessler threw consistently on Saturday, but was unable to qualify.

She finished 11th with a throw of 106-9.

The Edgewood girls team had four competitors reach the podium and narrowly missed a fifth on Saturday at Austintown Fitch High School.

Taylor Visnosky earned fifth place finish on Thursday in the shot put, and followed up by claiming seventh in the discus with a throw of 107-3.

Edgewood girls coach Steve Hill said she was a little disappointed in not qualifying in the shot put on Thursday, but was glad to make the podium again in the disc on Saturday.

Warrior pole vaulter Morgan Haywood also finished in seventh with a mark of 8-8.

She was able to work with Tyler Pew her coach from last year, who now is head coach at Conneaut.

Hill said it was great to have the consistency with Pew assisting, but it was challenging with scheduling issues.

Haywood, a junior, qualified to the regional meet last year, but did not clear a height.

She cleared 8-8 just before a lengthy lightening delay on Saturday clinching her a spot on the podium.

Haywood said entered the event with a different attitude this year and it served her well.

Edgewood's Tammy Liplin, a senior, was up with the leaders during the 3200-meter run,

but heat and the hard pace saw her slow in the second mile to earn ninth in a time of 11:53.25.

"My last race didn't go how I wanted to because one of my main goals was to qualify for the state meet," Liplin said. "I was mentally ready and I felt great, but after lap five, my body didn't hold up. I don't think I could have done anything

differently."

Liplin is planning on attending Mount Vernon Nazarene University for school and to run cross country and track starting next season.

Edgewood junior Maddie Crooks also finished seventh in the 800, running the fastest time of her career at 2:24.5.

"We went out pretty fast so I was feeling it the last 200 meters," she said.

Hill said it was great to see her come back from multiple injuries suffered last year to get back in the flow.

"Swimming got her back in shape," Hill said.

Conneaut freshman Maddie Teppo cleared 7-0 to earn a three-way tie for 12th in the pole vault. Pew said she is one of the hardest workers on the team and her future is bright in the pole vault.

Jefferson freshman Emma Phillips also earned a spot on the podium by placing eighth in the 3200 in a time of 11:52.72.

She edged Liplin at the finish line.

Jefferson coach Andrew Preston said the performance was good for Phillips, who qualified for the state cross country meet for Division III Saint John in the fall.

The Heralds don't have a track program so she runs for the Falcons.

"[We are] happy for

an eighth-place finish. We are looking forward to next year," Preston said.

Jefferson assistant coach Kelly Fuhrmann, who also assisted for Saint John cross country, said it was a great experience to see Phillips move up a division and still place at the regional level.