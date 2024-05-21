Geneva vs. Salem baseball: Eagles overcome early miscue for 5-2 victory, advance to district final

May 20—LOUISVILLE — Geneva didn't let a third-inning throwing error cost itself against Salem in a district semifinal on May 20. The Eagles' relay to home from the outfield reached the plate, but a toss to third was offline, and the Quakers scored two runs.

The Eagles responded in the bottom of the inning with three runs, which pushed them to the lead for good. They added two in the fifth for a 5-2 victory.

Geneva faces the winner of NDCL and West Branch in a district final for its first advancement to the regional round.

Both sides started the contest with strong pitching. Shea Arkenburg didn't allow a hit through the first two innings, while Salem's Carson Rhodes worked out of a second-inning bases-loaded jam with a strikeout.

The Quakers started the third with a single from Ben Kuboff and Rhodes went deep to center and just over Hewitt Wilt's head for a double. He tried to turn for three but Kuboff stopped after he rounded third.

Wilt's throw reached Ryland Besco, who tossed it home to Curtis Maier. But Maier's throw to third went over Besco's head, and both Quakers runners scored.

Despite the early deficit, Coach Terry Hejduk was confident in his team.

"We've lost five games this year, four of them in walk-off fashion," Hejduk said. "They were early in the season so we had a conversation about the direction we wanted to go. Are we going to quit and go or move on. We're at 10 in a row now and that shows where we're at mentally, we're going to go and that's what we've been doing."

Arkenburrg ended the third with a pair of strikeouts.

Geneva started the bottom of the third with singles from Wilt and Andrew Oros, then Shea drew a walk. Both Maier and Kean Arkenburg drove runs in to draw the game even.

Then Logan Queen took an 0-2 pitch deep to left for the go-ahead run and beat the throw to third for the triple.

"We came in hearing all about their pitcher that's going to Virginia Tech," Queen said. "But none of that got to us. We stayed confident in the box and did our thing. Line drives and barreling balls. We didn't get that early but the second time through, we started to find those knocks."

Shea continued his strong performance from the mound as he allowed just four hits in four innings with six strikeouts. Queen came on in relief and continued the dominant performance from the mound, as he struck out four of the first six batters he faced and went through the order in every inning of work.

The Eagles added two in the fifth, one each on fielder's choices by Austin Murphy and Wilt. While the Eagles were able to push runs across, they left a number of chances for more on the base paths.

The Eagles loaded the bases in four innings but only pushed runs across in the third inning. Queen said if they want to reach the first regional round in school history, they need to be more consistent with runners in scoring position.

"If we want to have a deep run, we have to capitalize on any situation we're given," Queen said. "It's all about us being able to string hits together, get runners in position, and then push them across with the momentum. That's going to be critical come Wednesday and the rest of the tournament."

The Eagles consistently had runners in scoring position with their strength on the base paths. The Eagles successfully stole six bases, all with runners going to second on first pitches of the next at-bat.

Their confidence stems from Hejduk's confidence in them. Geneva had a pair of runners picked off at second from big lead-offs but his and the team's confidence on the base paths remained high.

"We made some mistakes and had a lot of communication and a lot of the errors were from our communication from me to the base runner," Hejduk said. "We have around 240 stolen bases in two seasons. In my first year last season we had a commitment to being a super-aggressive team on the bases. If we get thrown out, I'll never yell at them. I might be mad but we'll talk about it in the dugout. Being aggressive like that leads to things happen. Rhodes threw well but had super stressful pitch counts and that was because of the aggression on the bases."

