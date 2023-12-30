Geneva vs. Berkshire boys basketball: Eagles rally from double-digit deficit for 63-59 victory

Dec. 30—Geneva trailed Berkshire by 10 early in the fourth quarter of a CVC interdivision battle Dec. 30. The Eagles got a quick score from Luke Barbo to stop a Berkshire rally and get Geneva back in it.

Barbo had several big shots for the Eagles down the stretch but struggled from the free-throw line late. However, they used their rebounding to keep the ball out of the Badgers' hands and create more trips to the line.

Geneva pulled ahead late in the contest to secure a 63-59 victory and improve to 6-2. Berkshire fell to 2-3.

Geneva led for the majority of the game, but the Badgers found their shot in the middle of the third. A 26-11 run by Berkshire had it ahead, 48-38, with a minute gone in the fourth.

Coach Eric Bowser called a timeout and focused on defense.

"We told them to get up into them defensively and came out in more full court," Bowser said. "We were in man a lot of the game. We felt like we needed to stir some things up a little bit and create a little more of a look offensively. We needed the energy up."

The Eagles created extra possessions with on-ball pressure and control of the boards. And when they needed a bucket, the Eagles turned to Barbo.

He finished with a team-high 14 points, 11 in the second half. Barbo hit a 3 that tied the game and had a pair of buckets that kept Geneva in the contest.

"Through the first half I was struggling with fouls and wasn't really thinking," Barbo said. "It was dumb fouls and I knew a lot of the guys don't have that experience yet but I do. So I tightened it up and helped move the ball, break the press and be able to hit the shots when needed."

Geneva didn't just rely on Barbo. Both Luke Smith (13 points) and Donnie Shymske (11 points) were in double figures.

Both Andrew Oros and Caden Proy finished just shy of the mark at nine and eight points, respectively.

Barbo said the Eagles have confidence in themselves and each other to hit the big shots when it matters most.

"We all play football and have a lot of chemistry," Barbo said. "We're going right back to practice and going to work hard. There have been a lot of low-scoring games for us so far but I know that we have the team needed to be able to grind out a lot of wins like today."

But Geneva wasn't out of the woods yet. Berkshire was in the bonus and the Eagles were unable to put the game out of reach.

Their size and rebounding ability kept the ball out of the Badgers' hands, however. Three trips to the free-throw line with less than 30 seconds left made it a two-possession game when Berkshire finally had the ball again.

The Badgers' mid-game run was fueled by Miles Miller, who had a game-high 21 points with seven 3s. Berkshire's press defense was also a factor as it created multiple Geneva turnovers, seven in the first quarter alone.

Coach Joe Montanaro has seen the team embrace the uptempo style of play and knows that will help them as the season progresses.

"We don't have a lot of size, so pressure is important," Berkshire said. "We were able to get them out of their sets and you could see once they got in the half court it was a challenge for us against their sets guarding them with their athleticism. The kids like to play fast and I want them to do that. We practice like that and our press is going to get even better."

Gavin Hipp was also in double figures with 18 points for Berkshire.

The Badgers look to get back in the win column when they host Garrettsville on Jan. 3. Geneva goes for its fifth straight victory when Kirtland makes the trip the same day.

THE SCORE

Geneva 63, Berkshire 59