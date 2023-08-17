Geneva at University football: Preview capsule for Aug. 18 game

Aug. 17—Geneva at University

What: Non-conference game

When: 5 p.m., Aug. 18

Where: Scovil Field

For the record: An early start (5 p.m.) on Aug. 18 features the Preppers and Eagles. Visiting Geneva returns 18 letter-winners from last season including standout running back Luke Smith. The Eagles have a daunting running game, with QB Kenny Young and Smith's backfield mates Hayden Diemer and Bryce Peet also running the ball. The Preppers' run defense will want to be on point. ... US returns a ton of letter-winners — 38 to be exact. Jackson Boland returns at quarterback with a large set of receivers. Darius Forrest is ready to take over bellcow rushing duties from graduated Ryan Pattison. Can Geneva's defense slow down a passing attack that US presents?

Kampf's pick: University