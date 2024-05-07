Geneva, GV advance in softball tournament

May 7—Staff Report

GENEVA — Geneva cruised past Chaney 13-3 in a Division II sectional softball opener on Monday at Geneva High School.

The Eagles, as the 15th seed, improved to 10-11 overall.

They advanced

to a sectional final, and are scheduled to play at No. 2 Canfield at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

During Monday's win, Geneva tallied 11 runs over the first two innings to get it rolling against No. 20 Chaney.

Savanna Burton, Annabelle Bragg, Alexis Shuttleworth and Bailey Evangelista led the way with two hits each for the Eagles

Geneva bashed out 14 hits. Bragg, Evangelista and Cora Brace all bellted doubles.

Kailyn Cerjan scored three runs.

On the mound, Bragg went all five innings.

She allowed one earned run on three hits and eight strikeouts.

GV 17, Hartville Lake Center Christian 7 (5 innings)

ORWELL — The Mustangs advanced in the D-IV tournament with a tournament-opening win on Monday.

GV, as the 23rd seed, is slated to play a No. 17 Elyria Open Door Christian at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a sectional final contest.

Natily Hostetler pitched all five innings. She walked one and fanned six batters.

At the plate, Karlie Cunninghm and Maddie Lowery-Stark paced the Mustangs with three hits each.

"She's our bulldog in the circle," GV coach Dave Rowland said of Hostetler. "The last few games her strikeouts have been improving. She is definitely one of our leaders."

Lowery-Stark posted a pair of doubles.

Abby Eland, Autumn Hostetler and Kaitlynn Baumann contributed two hits apiece.

Lowery-Stark notched four RBIs and Autumn Hostetler chipped in with three.

"I think we did a good job of being disciplined at the plate," Rowland said.