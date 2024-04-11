Geneva graduate Corlew enjoyed his journey on the ice

Apr. 11—Jason Corlew recalls one of the first coaching tips he heard when it came to playing hockey. It came from his eighth grade English teacher.

"Mr. [Dennis] Noble used to always tell me, '"You play until they rip your jersey off,'" Corlew said.

Corlew's Kent State Club Hockey jersey probably never got ripped off.

Nonetheless, the 2019 Geneva graduate will have to surrender his hockey stick to his expired eligibility.

Looking back, though, from the time he was a 6year old attending his first Erie Otters game to learning to skate on a frozen pond in Geneva to playing for a club team in Mentor to getting to play at Kent, Corlew said it's been a journey he's cherished.

Skating off the ice for the final time, there was certainly a lot to take in.

"I enjoyed my whole experience," Corlew said. "It's just crazy how I'm a kid from Geneva where there's no ice rinks around and I thought about how my family was there and I can't believe I was able to do all of this. It flew by faster than I thought it was going to. I'm really grateful for everyone that supported me, it's been a good experience."

The son of high school football coach Jay Corlew and an All-Ashtabula County linebacker for Geneva, hockey was a game he got interested in as a child.

He started playing in a youth league in Erie before finding a club team in Mentor. Before his parents knew it, they were on their way to tournaments in Canada, Detroit, Pittsburgh and other places to see their son skate.

Corlew, though, said the opportunity to play in college was not something he could have foreseen.

Not having a high school team to play on did not bode well for his chances of drawing the interest of college recruiters.

"To be honest, I had no idea," Corlew said of his chances of continuing to play. "Coming out of high school, I knew I wasn't ready to stop playing."

But what he didn't know was if getting to continue playing was realistic or not.

"Kent was the best option for me," Corlew said. "My high school experience limited my options because I didn't play junior hockey where most schools would do recruiting from."

Corlew played four years for the Golden Flashes club team.

In that time, he tallied 23 goals and 41 assists. He was captain of this year's team that won their conference championship.

What stands out more than any statistics he compiled, though, was just the experience of putting on the skates for practices three-to-four days a week, along with two or event three games every weekend.

From early fall until the beginning of spring, he played the game he loved with talented players from different parts of the United States.

"It was really insane what I was able to do," Corlew said. "I got to meet kids from all over the country; Philadelphia, New Jersey, Florida and I can't believe that I am from Geneva, Ohio playing with all these hockey dudes."

Corlew will graduate in December, then look to work as a health and physical education teacher.

He will student-teach in Mentor this fall.

Corlew said he plans to continue to play the game in adult leagues and is hopeful of one day getting into coaching.

What he'd really like to see, though, is more kids growing up in Ashtabula County have the opportunity that he had.

"I hope that something comes up for it," he said. "I've heard SPIRE may be putting up a rink. I'm really pulling for that and I'm hoping that I can help out in any way if they end up doing it. It's such a great game, it's a fun game to watch.

"You have to have skill, there's physicality and I think people around here would be very good at the game. I know people that I know would be good hockey players if they had the opportunity to play and they would probably really like it. I think it'd be a great sport for us to try and get involved in and I'd love to help in any way I can."