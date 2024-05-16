Geneva doubles teams start D-II district on Friday

May 16—Staff Report

Geneva's doubles teams are scheduled to open the Division II boys tennis district tournament on Friday.

The teams of Myles Colgan and Isaiah Rose and Pooh Amphonkiat and Logan Willsey qualified to the district with top-four finishes at the Boardman sectional last week.

Colgan and Rose placed third, while Amphonkiat and Willsey checked in fourth.

At the Springside Athletic Club, Colgan and Rose, both sophomores, are slated to go against University School's Cole Kirchick and Lucas Weidenbecher in the first round.

Kirchick, a senior, and Weidenbecher, a sophomore, placed second at the Wooster sectional tournament.

Amphonkiat, a sophomore, and Willsey, a freshman, are scheduled to begin the district tournament against University School's Rohit Talasila and Vishwum Kapadia.

Talasila and Kapadia, both juniors, won the Wooster Sectional doubles championship.

The top four singles players and four doubles teams advance to the state tournament, which is scheduled for May 23 and 24 College of Wooster & Aspen Racquet Club in Wooster.