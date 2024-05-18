Geneva doubles teams end tennis season at D-II district

May 18—Staff Report

Geneva's doubles teams lost first-round matches during the Division II boys district tournament on Friday.

The teams of Myles Colgan and Isaiah Rose and Pooh Amphonkiat and Logan Willsey ended their season at Springside Athletic Club in Akron.

"We chose right in our sectional choice [Division II Boardman],

and this is fuel for

the fire for next year," Eagles coach Scott Torok said.

In the first round, Colgan and Rose fell to University's Cole Kirchick and Lucas Weidenbecher 6-0, 6-2, while Amphonkiat and Willsey lost to Rohit Talasila and Vishwum Kapadia 6-1, 6-0.