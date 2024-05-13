Geneva doubles teams earn third, fourth D-II district seeds

May 12—Staff Report

The Geneva doubles teams returned to Boardman on Saturday to play for district tennis seeds.

The teams of Myles Colgan and Isaiah Rose and Pooh Amphonkiat and Logan Willsey had already qualified to the district tournament based on Wednesday's first day.

On Saturday, both of the teams played three-set semifinal matches.

Colgan and Rose, the third seed, fell to Dominic Graziano and Rocco Turner, the top seeed from Cardinal Mooney, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Amphonkiat and Willsey dropped a 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 decision to Canfield's Drew Shapiro and Carson Arfaras, the second seed.

The Geneva doubles teams then went against each other to determine third and fourth.

Rose and Colgan captured a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 win.

The D-II district tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Springside Athletic Club in Akron.