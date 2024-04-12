Geneva County High School brings new basketball coach to court

HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva County High School successfully concluded its search for a new coach this week.

Jonathan Hawkins has been brought aboard as the Bulldogs’ new boys’ Head Coach for basketball!

Geneva County High School originally began its search for a new coach in February after their last, Josh Thompson, resigned.

Hawkins previously coached and taught at New Brockton’s High School in 2019.

