Genetec introduces new generation of SharpV ALPR cameras

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced the next generation of its AutoVu™ SharpV ALPR (automatic license plate recognition) camera. This new version provides a future-proof fixed ALPR solution that can be deployed anywhere easily. It is built to deliver machine learning-based ALPR and vehicle analytics on the edge, ensuring high performance in all conditions.



Designed for fixed ALPR installations, the new SharpV can be up and running in minutes, thanks to multiple features like embedded 4G/LTE/ GPS and motorized lenses with zoom and auto-focus. It is ideally suited for a range of applications, such as monitoring entries and exits, capturing license plates at high-speed on city streets and highways, managing off-street parking lots and facilities, as well as covering major city access points for wanted vehicles.

With built-in illuminators, global shutter, and high-resolution sensors, the SharpV provides crisp, accurate, and greater than Full HD images at all times: day or night, in slow local traffic or on fast highways. Featuring ultra-wide sensors, the updated SharpV can capture license plates across two lanes of traffic with no loss in accuracy. This means fewer devices are needed to cover more locations, reducing total cost of ownership.

Featuring AutoVu MLC™, a powerful onboard machine-learning based ALPR engine, the new generation of SharpV goes beyond license plate identification with a full suite of advanced vehicle analytics that include vehicle classification, color recognition, travel speed estimation, and direction tracking. The onboard machine learning VPUs (Vision Processing Units) also pave the way for new vehicle characteristics and behavior analytics, which will be introduced in the future.

“ALPR is an essential part of many organizations’ toolkits. It can be used to gather operational and investigational insights to help solve crimes, enforce parking regulations, and track traffic patterns in dense urban environments," said Stephane Varin, Product Manager, AutoVu, Genetec, Inc. "The new SharpV is easier to deploy, can cover a wider field of view, and provides more data about vehicle identification and behavior."

The new version of AutoVu SharpV also greatly simplifies installation and maintenance. The motorized lenses enable zoom and auto-focus to be adjusted remotely at the time of installation and during routine maintenance. Embedded cellular networking equipment provides the ability to connect using 4G/LTE (where available). For more information about AutoVu SharpV, please go to: https://resources.genetec.com/en-datasheets/autovu-sharpv-datasheet

