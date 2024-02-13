Genesis Invitational tee times, pairings for Rounds 1 and 2
Tiger Woods returns to the PGA Tour for this week's Genesis Invitational, hosted by Woods and the second full-field signature event of the season.
Woods will be grouped on Thursday and Friday with Justin Thomas and sponsor invite Gary Woodland.
Other notable groupings include:
• Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa
• Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick
• Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth
Unlike previous signature events, the Genesis will feature a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties. Those missing the cut will not receive FedExCup points.
Here are the full tee times and pairings for Rounds 1-2 at Riviera Country Club.
Round 1
TIME
PLAYERS
10:20 AM
Nicolai Højgaard
Chase Johnson
10:32 AM
Charley Hoffman
Beau Hossler
Ben Griffin
10:44 AM
Lucas Glover
Byeong Hun An
Adam Schenk
10:56 AM
Emiliano Grillo
Russell Henley
Sungjae Im
11:08 AM
Keegan Bradley
Tom Hoge
Harris English
11:20 AM
Chris Kirk
Corey Conners
J.T. Poston
11:32 AM
Adam Svensson
Seamus Power
Denny McCarthy
11:44 AM
Cam Davis
Adam Hadwin
Cameron Young
12:01 PM
Nick Taylor
Viktor Hovland
Sam Burns
12:13 PM
Tom Kim
Patrick Cantlay
Jordan Spieth
12:25 PM
Justin Thomas
Tiger Woods
Gary Woodland
12:37 PM
Ludvig Åberg
Nick Hardy
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:49 PM
Nick Dunlap
Grayson Murray
1:01 PM
Will Zalatoris
Matt Kuchar
Sam Ryder
1:13 PM
Luke List
J.J. Spaun
Kevin Yu
1:25 PM
Jason Day
Tony Finau
Brendon Todd
1:42 PM
Lee Hodges
Brian Harman
Hideki Matsuyama
1:54 PM
Sepp Straka
Si Woo Kim
Andrew Putnam
2:06 PM
Rickie Fowler
Mackenzie Hughes
Patrick Rodgers
2:18 PM
Taylor Moore
Kurt Kitayama
Eric Cole
2:30 PM
Sahith Theegala
Xander Schauffele
Tommy Fleetwood
2:42 PM
Collin Morikawa
Matt Fitzpatrick
Scottie Scheffler
2:54 PM
Wyndham Clark
Rory McIlroy
Max Homa
3:06 PM
Adam Scott
Alex Smalley
Taylor Montgomery
Round 2
TIME
PLAYERS
10:20 AM
Nick Dunlap
Grayson Murray
10:32 AM
Will Zalatoris
Matt Kuchar
Sam Ryder
10:44 AM
Luke List
J.J. Spaun
Kevin Yu
10:56 AM
Jason Day
Tony Finau
Brendon Todd
11:08 AM
Lee Hodges
Brian Harman
Hideki Matsuyama
11:20 AM
Sepp Straka
Si Woo Kim
Andrew Putnam
11:32 AM
Rickie Fowler
Mackenzie Hughes
Patrick Rodgers
11:44 AM
Taylor Moore
Kurt Kitayama
Eric Cole
12:01 PM
Sahith Theegala
Xander Schauffele
Tommy Fleetwood
12:13 PM
Collin Morikawa
Matt Fitzpatrick
Scottie Scheffler
12:25 PM
Wyndham Clark
Rory McIlroy
Max Homa
12:37 PM
Adam Scott
Alex Smalley
Taylor Montgomery
12:49 PM
Nicolai Højgaard
Chase Johnson
1:01 PM
Charley Hoffman
Beau Hossler
Ben Griffin
1:13 PM
Lucas Glover
Byeong Hun An
Adam Schenk
1:25 PM
Emiliano Grillo
Russell Henley
Sungjae Im
1:42 PM
Keegan Bradley
Tom Hoge
Harris English
1:54 PM
Chris Kirk
Corey Conners
J.T. Poston
2:06 PM
Adam Svensson
Seamus Power
Denny McCarthy
2:18 PM
Cam Davis
Adam Hadwin
Cameron Young
2:30 PM
Nick Taylor
Viktor Hovland
Sam Burns
2:42 PM
Tom Kim
Patrick Cantlay
Jordan Spieth
2:54 PM
Justin Thomas
Tiger Woods
Gary Woodland
3:06 PM
Ludvig Åberg
Nick Hardy
Christiaan Bezuidenhout