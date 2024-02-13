Advertisement

Genesis Invitational tee times, pairings for Rounds 1 and 2

Tiger Woods returns to the PGA Tour for this week's Genesis Invitational, hosted by Woods and the second full-field signature event of the season.

Woods will be grouped on Thursday and Friday with Justin Thomas and sponsor invite Gary Woodland.

Other notable groupings include:

• Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa
• Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick
• Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

Unlike previous signature events, the Genesis will feature a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties. Those missing the cut will not receive FedExCup points.

Here are the full tee times and pairings for Rounds 1-2 at Riviera Country Club.

Round 1

TIME

PLAYERS

10:20 AM
EST

Nicolai Højgaard

Chase Johnson

10:32 AM
EST

Charley Hoffman

Beau Hossler

Ben Griffin

10:44 AM
EST

Lucas Glover

Byeong Hun An

Adam Schenk

10:56 AM
EST

Emiliano Grillo

Russell Henley

Sungjae Im

11:08 AM
EST

Keegan Bradley

Tom Hoge

Harris English

11:20 AM
EST

Chris Kirk

Corey Conners

J.T. Poston

11:32 AM
EST

Adam Svensson

Seamus Power

Denny McCarthy

11:44 AM
EST

Cam Davis

Adam Hadwin

Cameron Young

12:01 PM
EST

Nick Taylor

Viktor Hovland

Sam Burns

12:13 PM
EST

Tom Kim

Patrick Cantlay

Jordan Spieth

12:25 PM
EST

Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods

Gary Woodland

12:37 PM
EST

Ludvig Åberg

Nick Hardy

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:49 PM
EST

Nick Dunlap

Grayson Murray

1:01 PM
EST

Will Zalatoris

Matt Kuchar

Sam Ryder

1:13 PM
EST

Luke List

J.J. Spaun

Kevin Yu

1:25 PM
EST

Jason Day

Tony Finau

Brendon Todd

1:42 PM
EST

Lee Hodges

Brian Harman

Hideki Matsuyama

1:54 PM
EST

Sepp Straka

Si Woo Kim

Andrew Putnam

2:06 PM
EST

Rickie Fowler

Mackenzie Hughes

Patrick Rodgers

2:18 PM
EST

Taylor Moore

Kurt Kitayama

Eric Cole

2:30 PM
EST

Sahith Theegala

Xander Schauffele

Tommy Fleetwood

2:42 PM
EST

Collin Morikawa

Matt Fitzpatrick

Scottie Scheffler

2:54 PM
EST

Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy

Max Homa

3:06 PM
EST

Adam Scott

Alex Smalley

Taylor Montgomery

Round 2

TIME

PLAYERS

10:20 AM
EST

Nick Dunlap

Grayson Murray

10:32 AM
EST

Will Zalatoris

Matt Kuchar

Sam Ryder

10:44 AM
EST

Luke List

J.J. Spaun

Kevin Yu

10:56 AM
EST

Jason Day

Tony Finau

Brendon Todd

11:08 AM
EST

Lee Hodges

Brian Harman

Hideki Matsuyama

11:20 AM
EST

Sepp Straka

Si Woo Kim

Andrew Putnam

11:32 AM
EST

Rickie Fowler

Mackenzie Hughes

Patrick Rodgers

11:44 AM
EST

Taylor Moore

Kurt Kitayama

Eric Cole

12:01 PM
EST

Sahith Theegala

Xander Schauffele

Tommy Fleetwood

12:13 PM
EST

Collin Morikawa

Matt Fitzpatrick

Scottie Scheffler

12:25 PM
EST

Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy

Max Homa

12:37 PM
EST

Adam Scott

Alex Smalley

Taylor Montgomery

12:49 PM
EST

Nicolai Højgaard

Chase Johnson

1:01 PM
EST

Charley Hoffman

Beau Hossler

Ben Griffin

1:13 PM
EST

Lucas Glover

Byeong Hun An

Adam Schenk

1:25 PM
EST

Emiliano Grillo

Russell Henley

Sungjae Im

1:42 PM
EST

Keegan Bradley

Tom Hoge

Harris English

1:54 PM
EST

Chris Kirk

Corey Conners

J.T. Poston

2:06 PM
EST

Adam Svensson

Seamus Power

Denny McCarthy

2:18 PM
EST

Cam Davis

Adam Hadwin

Cameron Young

2:30 PM
EST

Nick Taylor

Viktor Hovland

Sam Burns

2:42 PM
EST

Tom Kim

Patrick Cantlay

Jordan Spieth

2:54 PM
EST

Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods

Gary Woodland

3:06 PM
EST

Ludvig Åberg

Nick Hardy

Christiaan Bezuidenhout