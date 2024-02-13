Genesis Invitational tee times: How to follow Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and others at Riviera Country Club

Tiger Woods will tee off at 9:25 a.m. on Thursday to open the Genesis Invitational

LOS ANGELES — Tiger Woods is officially back in action.

Woods is making his return to the PGA Tour this week at the Genesis Invitational, a tournament he hosts at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. It marks his first true tournament back since he withdrew from the Masters last April.

Woods announced his first two tee times in a social media post on Tuesday afternoon. He is set to tee off in the first round on Thursday at 9:25 a.m. local time, and then on Friday just before noon.

It’s time! Teeing it up at Riv Thursday at 9:25am and Friday at 11:54am PT. @ROLEX #RolexFamily pic.twitter.com/Vo3UPMtFUS — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 13, 2024

Woods will play alongside Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland in the first two rounds.

Woods didn't play much at all last year. He had to withdraw from the Masters just after making the cut, and he underwent a foot procedure soon after. He competed at the unofficial Hero World Challenge and the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, in December. Woods has said he hopes to compete in about a tournament per month on the Tour this year, starting with the Genesis Invitational. Woods announced his new brand, "Sun Day Red" on Monday afternoon following his split with Nike earlier this year.

There are several other notable groups for the first two rounds. Nick Taylor, who won at the WM Phoenix Open last week, will go off with Viktor Hovland and Sam Burns. Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim and Jordan Spieth are in the trio just ahead of the Woods group. Rory McIlroy will go off with Wyndham Clark and Max Homa in one of the last groups of the day, just behind the trio of Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler.

While this is one of the PGA Tour’s designated events, there is a cut this week at Riviera Country Club. The top 50 golfers plus ties at the midway point will make it into the weekend, as well as golfers who are within 10 shots of the lead.

Full tee times for the opening two rounds can be found here.

Tiger Woods will tee off at 9:25 a.m. on Thursday to open the Genesis Invitational. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Notable Tee Times

All times PT

Thursday, Feb. 15 — Round 1

9:01 a.m. | Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns

9:13 a.m. | Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

9:25 a.m. | Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland

10:25 a.m. | Jason Day, Tony Finau, Brendon Todd

11:06 a.m. | Rickie Fowler, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers

11:42 a.m. | Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

11:54 a.m. | Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa

Friday, Feb. 16 — Round 2

7:56 a.m. | Jason Day, Tony Finau, Brendon Todd

8:32 a.m. | Rickie Fowler, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers

9:13 a.m. | Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

9:25 a.m. | Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa

11:30 a.m. | Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns

11:42 a.m. | Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

11:54 a.m. | Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland

How to watch the Genesis Invitational

Thursday, Feb. 15 — Round 1

Golf Channel | 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Feb. 16 — Round 2

Golf Channel | 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 17 — Round 3

Golf Channel | 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. ET

CBS | 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 18 — Final Round

Golf Channel | 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. ET

CBS | 3 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET