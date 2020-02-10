The Genesis Invitational Preview

Many consider Torrey Pines to be the time when golfers start their lead-up form to the major-championship season but this week's event, The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, is another big checkpoint.

This is when the heavy hitters from the Euro Tour start to arrive and ramp up their PGA TOUR schedule. The latest schedule iteration has made that even easier. The Euro Tour does not have another single-sanctioned event for the next two weeks. It really becomes a month off for a lot of the mid-tier golfers overseas but those lucky enough are able to come to the States and get their reps in.

This week's tournament may have a new name but it's still the same course we've seen for decades.

The biggest change this year is the field size. As an invitational, it's limited to just 120 golfers instead of 144 as we've seen in the past. Golfers sitting on the Korn Ferry Tour reshuffle don't have a shot to play this week unless they've been crushing it this season or receive a sponsor's invite. Unlike most events, the list of alternates actually pulls from this year's FedExCup standings so names like Tom Hoge, Harris English, and Mark Hubbard will be the first names called if the current field dips below 120 due to WDs.

A big part of the elevated tournament status was the fact that Tiger Woods and his foundation are the hosts here. It's a little ironic that Riviera is the course he's played the most on TOUR without a win (12 starts, 1 runner-up finish).

The Course

Getting back to a one-course event, Riviera Country Club will play the role of host for all four rounds this week.

The George C. Thomas design was first used at the LA Open back in 1929 and it's been the primary host since 1973 with a few exceptions (Rancho Municipal in 1983 and Valencia in 1998).

This classical design is a par 71 that plays to 7,322 yards on the tournament scorecard.

The raw yardage isn't overwhelming but when you dive deeper you see that six of the par 4s play over 455 yards. Driver becomes a key tool this week. That's easy to see when you look at the list of recent winners which includes J.B. Holmes, Bubba Watson, and Dustin Johnson winning a combined five times here over the last six years.

From there, golfers have to deal with kikuyu and rye on their way to approaching small greens (average just 5,000 square feet). The field has averaged just 57% of greens in regulation here since 2010. These small greens certainly reward good iron play.

Once golfers reach those small surfaces, they will be dealing with poa annua turf that typically runs on the fast side, 12 to 12.75 feet on the stimp.

From a scoring perspective, this track is tough. Since 2013, it ranks as the sixth toughest in terms of Bogey or Worse percentage of all courses on TOUR. It's only behind courses like Augusta National, Torrey Pines South, PGA National, Quail Hollow, and TPC San Antonio. On the bright side, it's in the top half of all courses in terms of Eagle Rate. We can thank the par-5 first hole for that as it sits right around just 500 yards and yields eagles to more than 5% of the golfers that stroll through. Last year it surrendered 29 eagles while the entire course gave away 45 for the week.

Weather-wise, this event typically sees temps in the mid-60s without much breeze. We'll check on this week's forecast in a little bit.

Course Quotes

Sifting through some past quotes, let's try to break down the course to see how it will play.

Tiger Woods: "There’s no faking it around this golf course, especially if the greens are up to speed like they are right now. It puts such a premium on putting the golf ball in play and hitting the ball high. You’ve got to hit the ball high into any of these greens and really control your spin and put the ball in the right spots because getting up and down here, as we’ve all seen, kikuyu grass is not easy to do."

Graeme McDowell: "I love the way this golf course sets up. There’s not a lot of rough, but because of how soft the fringes are and how firm the greens are, it makes fairways a premium because you can’t attack the greens from the rough. So I love the setup. It’s definitely a patience game, and when you get out of position you’ve got to be really smart about getting your ball back in the right side of the hole. "

Jordan Spieth: "I’m not quite patient enough to play this golf course. I really need to approach it a lot like I approach Augusta. It has a lot of similarities in the way you have to attack it, which center of the green is fantastic. "

Branden Grace: "this is similar to courses back home. We’ve got the same grass on the fairways, in the rough and on the greens as well, so pretty used to it but still have to grind it out. "

Adam Scott: "I think it’s no secret the least putts are made here on Tour all year. The greens are quite severe. It’s an old traditional style golf course with severe greens, and then you get them at speeds 12 and a half this morning, last year they were very, very quick and if they’re just — poa seems like if it’s just not the right consistency of water versus firmness and everything, they get very bumpy and this is where we start struggling. "

Overview: A word that keeps getting thrown out here is PATIENCE. There aren't a lot of scoring opportunities here so you just need to grind out some pars and then attack the scoreable holes which are really just 1, 10, 11, and 17.

Correlated Courses

Looking at grass types, geography, course attributes, and past performance, here are a few courses/events that I think could prove to be a good pointer this week:

Torrey Pines South (Farmers)

Augusta National (The Masters)

Silverado Resort and Spa (Safeway)

GC of Houston (Houston Open)

Muirfield Village (Memorial)

Pebble Beach Pro-Am Rota



The theme this week is West, Poa, and Fast Greens. All of the courses above are going to check at least one of those boxes. The scoring environment also plays a factor.

The Weather

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 69 degrees. Winds around 8 MPH.

Friday: Partly sunny with a hig of 68 degrees. Winds around 8 MPH.

This forecast looks pretty typical in the sense that golfers with see temperatures in the mid-60s and not much wind to worry about.

Golfers to Watch

Tiger Woods

He says Riviera is a love-hate relationship for him because he's only played it well once (runner-up in 1999). Still, he's a steady top-15 finisher here so he should still be one to target in most fantasy formats.

Rory McIlroy

He's back in the driver's seat as World No. 1 this week. He's only played here three times but finished top 20 in all three appearances. Two of those were shortly after returning from the Middle East Swing. Last year paints a better picture of what his lead-in prep would look like and he went on to finish T4 last year.

Jon Rahm

He's very comfortable in the California climate and this event was no different as he finished T9 last year in his debut. He arrives with top-15 finishes in 15 of his last 16 worldwide events played.

Tony Finau

He solved the riddle of TPC Scottsdale in his most recent start and now he heads to a course that has suited him well recently. Finau is 3-for-5 at The Riv with a T2 and T15 over the last two visits.

Dustin Johnson

He performs very well on these tricky poa annua greens, turf that many struggle with. DJ has gained 2 or more strokes putting in 10 of his last 30 rounds played at Riviera CC while the worst he's done over the stretch is losing 1.9 strokes in a round. His tee-to-green game is never a question mark.

Bubba Watson

Known as a "Bubba Track", he's won three of the last six years at Riviera Country Club. How does he get the job done? He's gained at least 1 stroke putting here in 11 of his last 26 rounds played and gained off-the-tee in all but two of those rounds. Drive for Dough and Putt for Dough here at Riviera for big-hitting Bubba.

Jordan Spieth

Just missed out on my top 20 this week but he did show positive signs last week with +4.6 strokes gained approach in his final round at Pebble Beach. Approach play hasn't been a problem for him at Riviera but he has lost more than a stroke to the field in the short game department (around-the-green plus putting) in 7-of-24 rounds played here which is not a good ratio to own. He's talked about patience being a problem for him at Riviera in the past so he'll need to come with his positive-attitude hat if he wants to build off last week's top 10.

Adam Scott

He calls this his favorite course on TOUR and it's easy to see why when you look at his tournament resume. He is 10-for-11 with eight of those doubling as top-20 finishes. Scott won in his most recent start back home, but that was eight weeks ago. Potential rust is the only thing working against him this week.

Ranking the Field

1. Rory McIlroy

2. Jon Rahm

3. Justin Thomas

4. Dustin Johnson

5. Patrick Cantlay

6. Tiger Woods

7. Hideki Matsuyama

8. Adam Scott

9. Xander Schauffele

10. Bubba Watson

11. Tony Finau

12. Sergio Garcia

13. Matt Kuchar

14. Brooks Koepka

15. Sungjae Im

16. Justin Rose

17. Paul Casey

18. Patrick Reed

19. Matthew Fitzpatrick

20. Jason Day

