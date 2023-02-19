Genesis Invitational payout: Jon Rahm adds to unbelievable two-month haul
Jon Rahm earned his third PGA Tour victory of the year at the Genesis Invitational, pushing his 2023 earnings to an amazing amount.
In just five starts this year, Rahm has made $9,402,750 on the Tour. That doesn't include the $462,000 he made at the CJ Cup in October, which is part of this wraparound season. Scottie Scheffler set the Tour's single-season earnings record last year, with $14,046,190 (not including the Tour Championship payout).
Rahm's haul this week was $3.6 million, thanks to the Genesis being a designated event. He also won the Sentry Tournament of Champions (a designated event as well) and The American Express.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Riviera Country Club:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Jon Rahm
550.00
3,600,000.00
2
Max Homa
315.00
2,180,000.00
3
Patrick Cantlay
200.00
1,380,000.00
4
Will Zalatoris
140.00
980,000.00
5
Keith Mitchell
115.00
820,000.00
T6
Collin Morikawa
100.00
700,000.00
T6
Sahith Theegala
100.00
700,000.00
8
Matt Kuchar
89.00
625,000.00
T9
Jason Day
78.00
545,000.00
T9
Adam Svensson
78.00
545,000.00
T9
Gary Woodland
78.00
545,000.00
T12
Harris English
67.00
445,000.00
T12
Scottie Scheffler
67.00
445,000.00
T14
Tom Hoge
58.25
355,000.00
T14
Shane Lowry
58.25
355,000.00
T14
Denny McCarthy
58.25
355,000.00
T14
Seamus Power
58.25
355,000.00
T18
Lee Hodges
52.50
295,000.00
T18
Danny Willett
52.50
295,000.00
T20
Tony Finau
42.56
197,666.67
T20
Tommy Fleetwood
42.56
197,666.67
T20
Viktor Hovland
42.56
197,666.67
T20
Sam Ryder
42.56
197,666.67
T20
Justin Thomas
42.56
197,666.67
T20
Cameron Young
42.56
197,666.67
T20
Rickie Fowler
42.56
197,666.66
T20
Nate Lashley
42.56
197,666.66
T20
Peter Malnati
42.56
197,666.66
T29
Kramer Hickok
30.88
134,000.00
T29
Luke List
30.88
134,000.00
T29
Rory McIlroy
30.88
134,000.00
T29
Aaron Rai
30.88
134,000.00
T33
Tyler Duncan
22.74
104,428.58
T33
Wyndham Clark
22.74
104,428.57
T33
Thomas Detry
22.74
104,428.57
T33
S.H. Kim
22.74
104,428.57
T33
Xander Schauffele
22.74
104,428.57
T33
J.J. Spaun
22.74
104,428.57
T33
Nick Taylor
22.74
104,428.57
T40
Luke Donald
15.86
79,000.00
T40
Tyrrell Hatton
15.86
79,000.00
T40
Stephan Jaeger
15.86
79,000.00
T40
Justin Suh
15.86
79,000.00
T40
Kevin Tway
15.86
79,000.00
T45
Tom Kim
11.33
59,560.00
T45
Adrian Meronk
-
59,560.00
T45
Sepp Straka
11.33
59,560.00
T45
Michael Thompson
11.33
59,560.00
T45
Tiger Woods
11.33
59,560.00
T50
Adam Long
8.21
48,866.67
T50
Scott Piercy
8.21
48,866.67
T50
Adam Schenk
8.21
48,866.67
T50
Kevin Streelman
8.21
48,866.67
T50
Mackenzie Hughes
8.21
48,866.66
T50
Matthias Schwab
8.21
48,866.66
T56
Sungjae Im
6.46
46,400.00
T56
Jhonattan Vegas
6.46
46,400.00
T58
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
5.89
45,400.00
T58
Lucas Herbert
5.89
45,400.00
T58
Ben Taylor
5.89
45,400.00
61
Corey Conners
5.44
44,600.00
T62
Doug Ghim
4.98
43,800.00
T62
David Lipsky
4.98
43,800.00
T62
Trey Mullinax
4.98
43,800.00
65
Adam Scott
4.53
43,000.00
66
Adam Hadwin
4.30
42,600.00
T67
Emiliano Grillo
3.96
42,000.00
T67
J.B. Holmes
3.96
42,000.00