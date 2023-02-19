Genesis Invitational payout: Jon Rahm adds to unbelievable two-month haul

43
Golf Channel Digital
·3 min read

Jon Rahm earned his third PGA Tour victory of the year at the Genesis Invitational, pushing his 2023 earnings to an amazing amount.

In just five starts this year, Rahm has made $9,402,750 on the Tour. That doesn't include the $462,000 he made at the CJ Cup in October, which is part of this wraparound season. Scottie Scheffler set the Tour's single-season earnings record last year, with $14,046,190 (not including the Tour Championship payout).

Rahm's haul this week was $3.6 million, thanks to the Genesis being a designated event. He also won the Sentry Tournament of Champions (a designated event as well) and The American Express.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Riviera Country Club:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Jon Rahm

550.00

3,600,000.00

2

Max Homa

315.00

2,180,000.00

3

Patrick Cantlay

200.00

1,380,000.00

4

Will Zalatoris

140.00

980,000.00

5

Keith Mitchell

115.00

820,000.00

T6

Collin Morikawa

100.00

700,000.00

T6

Sahith Theegala

100.00

700,000.00

8

Matt Kuchar

89.00

625,000.00

T9

Jason Day

78.00

545,000.00

T9

Adam Svensson

78.00

545,000.00

T9

Gary Woodland

78.00

545,000.00

T12

Harris English

67.00

445,000.00

T12

Scottie Scheffler

67.00

445,000.00

T14

Tom Hoge

58.25

355,000.00

T14

Shane Lowry

58.25

355,000.00

T14

Denny McCarthy

58.25

355,000.00

T14

Seamus Power

58.25

355,000.00

T18

Lee Hodges

52.50

295,000.00

T18

Danny Willett

52.50

295,000.00

T20

Tony Finau

42.56

197,666.67

T20

Tommy Fleetwood

42.56

197,666.67

T20

Viktor Hovland

42.56

197,666.67

T20

Sam Ryder

42.56

197,666.67

T20

Justin Thomas

42.56

197,666.67

T20

Cameron Young

42.56

197,666.67

T20

Rickie Fowler

42.56

197,666.66

T20

Nate Lashley

42.56

197,666.66

T20

Peter Malnati

42.56

197,666.66

T29

Kramer Hickok

30.88

134,000.00

T29

Luke List

30.88

134,000.00

T29

Rory McIlroy

30.88

134,000.00

T29

Aaron Rai

30.88

134,000.00

T33

Tyler Duncan

22.74

104,428.58

T33

Wyndham Clark

22.74

104,428.57

T33

Thomas Detry

22.74

104,428.57

T33

S.H. Kim

22.74

104,428.57

T33

Xander Schauffele

22.74

104,428.57

T33

J.J. Spaun

22.74

104,428.57

T33

Nick Taylor

22.74

104,428.57

T40

Luke Donald

15.86

79,000.00

T40

Tyrrell Hatton

15.86

79,000.00

T40

Stephan Jaeger

15.86

79,000.00

T40

Justin Suh

15.86

79,000.00

T40

Kevin Tway

15.86

79,000.00

T45

Tom Kim

11.33

59,560.00

T45

Adrian Meronk

-

59,560.00

T45

Sepp Straka

11.33

59,560.00

T45

Michael Thompson

11.33

59,560.00

T45

Tiger Woods

11.33

59,560.00

T50

Adam Long

8.21

48,866.67

T50

Scott Piercy

8.21

48,866.67

T50

Adam Schenk

8.21

48,866.67

T50

Kevin Streelman

8.21

48,866.67

T50

Mackenzie Hughes

8.21

48,866.66

T50

Matthias Schwab

8.21

48,866.66

T56

Sungjae Im

6.46

46,400.00

T56

Jhonattan Vegas

6.46

46,400.00

T58

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

5.89

45,400.00

T58

Lucas Herbert

5.89

45,400.00

T58

Ben Taylor

5.89

45,400.00

61

Corey Conners

5.44

44,600.00

T62

Doug Ghim

4.98

43,800.00

T62

David Lipsky

4.98

43,800.00

T62

Trey Mullinax

4.98

43,800.00

65

Adam Scott

4.53

43,000.00

66

Adam Hadwin

4.30

42,600.00

T67

Emiliano Grillo

3.96

42,000.00

T67

J.B. Holmes

3.96

42,000.00

