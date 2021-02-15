Genesis Invitational field by the rankings
The field for this week’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club is exceptionally strong. After many top players opted for an “off” week rather than teeing it up at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week, both Dustin Johnson, No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, and Xander Schauffele, No. 1 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Pro Rankings, are in the Genesis field.
The entire Genesis Invitational field is broken down below according to the Golfweek/Sagarins and the OWGR.
So far in the 2020-21 Tour season, the average ranking of the winner heading into the week in which he won a PGA Tour event has been 111.89 in the Golfweek/Sagarins and 124.39 in the OWGR.
Player
GW/Sagarin
OWGR
Xander Schauffele
1
4
Dustin Johnson
2
1
Jon Rahm
3
2
Patrick Cantlay
4
8
Rory McIlroy
5
7
Bryson DeChambeau
6
10
Justin Thomas
7
3
Daniel Berger
8
13
Viktor Hovland
9
14
Tony Finau
11
15
Will Zalatoris
12
49
Abraham Ancer
17
27
Joaquin Niemann
18
28
Russell Henley
19
57
Adam Scott
20
23
Cameron Tringale
24
88
Hideki Matsuyama
26
22
Brian Harman
28
90
Matthew Wolff
29
18
Collin Morikawa
30
7
Cameron Davis
32
136
Mackenzie Hughes
35
52
Corey Conners
36
59
Sam Burns
38
149
Sergio Garcia
39
40
Matt Jones
40
98
Scottie Scheffler
41
34
Si Woo Kim
42
51
Kevin Na
44
25
Brendon Todd
46
46
Matthew Fitzpatrick
47
20
Cameron Smith
48
31
Kevin Streelman
52
56
Emiliano Grillo
55
156
Adam Long
58
63
Sepp Straka
59
147
Lanto Griffin
61
53
Jason Kokrak
63
30
Bubba Watson
64
50
Francesco Molinari
65
107
Brendan Steele
66
85
Adam Hadwin
67
86
Carlos Ortiz
69
45
Matt Kuchar
70
44
Talor Gooch
72
92
Joel Dahmen
74
70
Doug Ghim
75
261
Michael Thompson
76
94
Stewart Cink
78
138
Brooks Koepka
80
12
Richy Werenski
81
140
Charley Hoffman
82
142
Jordan Spieth
85
62
Gary Woodland
87
42
Mark Hubbard
90
153
Austin Cook
91
194
Max Homa
92
91
Dylan Frittelli
93
66
Doc Redman
94
121
Charles Howell III
96
132
Henrik Norlander
98
96
Wesley Bryan
99
468
Wyndham Clark
100
152
Alex Noren
102
106
Chez Reavie
104
65
Maverick McNealy
106
126
Sebastián Muñoz
107
61
Harold Varner III
108
133
Kyle Stanley
111
224
Jim Furyk
113
237
Keegan Bradley
115
146
James Hahn
116
181
Peter Malnati
117
148
Troy Merritt
118
164
J.T. Poston
119
68
Scott Piercy
120
167
Rickie Fowler
124
66
Lucas Glover
127
130
Matthew NeSmith
128
154
Charl Schwartzel
133
206
Denny McCarthy
135
221
Brian Stuard
136
190
Luke List
137
158
Tyler Duncan
140
165
Marc Leishman
141
33
Tom Hoge
146
114
Pat Perez
148
223
C.T. Pan
151
176
Martin Laird
152
84
Nick Taylor
153
131
Cameron Champ
154
74
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
157
143
Padraig Harrington
161
245
Patrick Rodgers
177
248
Bo Hoag
178
253
Camilo Villegas
191
391
Russell Knox
192
208
Harry Higgs
193
127
Danny Lee
194
170
Ryan Armour
195
227
Andrew Landry
198
168
Robby Shelton
199
168
Jim Herman
204
105
Nate Lashley
224
115
Brandt Snedeker
228
122
Vaughn Taylor
229
192
Branden Grace
249
145
Xinjun Zhang
255
226
Robert Streb
277
112
Brian Gay
307
198
Sung Kang
361
113
Jimmy Walker
369
461
J.B. Holmes
374
273
Andy Ogletree
379
749
Scott Harrington
391
363
Tyler McCumber
414
295
John Augenstein
N/R
1163
Tae Hoon Kim
N/R
291
Willie Mack III
N/R
1829
Tyler Strafaci
N/R
N/R