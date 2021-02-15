Genesis Invitational field by the rankings

Lance Ringler
·3 min read
The field for this week’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club is exceptionally strong. After many top players opted for an “off” week rather than teeing it up at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week, both Dustin Johnson, No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, and Xander Schauffele, No. 1 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Pro Rankings, are in the Genesis field.

The entire Genesis Invitational field is broken down below according to the Golfweek/Sagarins and the OWGR.

So far in the 2020-21 Tour season, the average ranking of the winner heading into the week in which he won a PGA Tour event has been 111.89 in the Golfweek/Sagarins and 124.39 in the OWGR.

Player

GW/Sagarin

OWGR

Xander Schauffele

1

4

Dustin Johnson

2

1

Jon Rahm

3

2

Patrick Cantlay

4

8

Rory McIlroy

5

7

Bryson DeChambeau

6

10

Justin Thomas

7

3

Daniel Berger

8

13

Viktor Hovland

9

14

Tony Finau

11

15

Will Zalatoris

12

49

Abraham Ancer

17

27

Joaquin Niemann

18

28

Russell Henley

19

57

Adam Scott

20

23

Cameron Tringale

24

88

Hideki Matsuyama

26

22

Brian Harman

28

90

Matthew Wolff

29

18

Collin Morikawa

30

7

Cameron Davis

32

136

Mackenzie Hughes

35

52

Corey Conners

36

59

Sam Burns

38

149

Sergio Garcia

39

40

Matt Jones

40

98

Scottie Scheffler

41

34

Si Woo Kim

42

51

Kevin Na

44

25

Brendon Todd

46

46

Matthew Fitzpatrick

47

20

Cameron Smith

48

31

Kevin Streelman

52

56

Emiliano Grillo

55

156

Adam Long

58

63

Sepp Straka

59

147

Lanto Griffin

61

53

Jason Kokrak

63

30

Bubba Watson

64

50

Francesco Molinari

65

107

Brendan Steele

66

85

Adam Hadwin

67

86

Carlos Ortiz

69

45

Matt Kuchar

70

44

Talor Gooch

72

92

Joel Dahmen

74

70

Doug Ghim

75

261

Michael Thompson

76

94

Stewart Cink

78

138

Brooks Koepka

80

12

Richy Werenski

81

140

Charley Hoffman

82

142

Jordan Spieth

85

62

Gary Woodland

87

42

Mark Hubbard

90

153

Austin Cook

91

194

Max Homa

92

91

Dylan Frittelli

93

66

Doc Redman

94

121

Charles Howell III

96

132

Henrik Norlander

98

96

Wesley Bryan

99

468

Wyndham Clark

100

152

Alex Noren

102

106

Chez Reavie

104

65

Maverick McNealy

106

126

Sebastián Muñoz

107

61

Harold Varner III

108

133

Kyle Stanley

111

224

Jim Furyk

113

237

Keegan Bradley

115

146

James Hahn

116

181

Peter Malnati

117

148

Troy Merritt

118

164

J.T. Poston

119

68

Scott Piercy

120

167

Rickie Fowler

124

66

Lucas Glover

127

130

Matthew NeSmith

128

154

Charl Schwartzel

133

206

Denny McCarthy

135

221

Brian Stuard

136

190

Luke List

137

158

Tyler Duncan

140

165

Marc Leishman

141

33

Tom Hoge

146

114

Pat Perez

148

223

C.T. Pan

151

176

Martin Laird

152

84

Nick Taylor

153

131

Cameron Champ

154

74

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

157

143

Padraig Harrington

161

245

Patrick Rodgers

177

248

Bo Hoag

178

253

Camilo Villegas

191

391

Russell Knox

192

208

Harry Higgs

193

127

Danny Lee

194

170

Ryan Armour

195

227

Andrew Landry

198

168

Robby Shelton

199

168

Jim Herman

204

105

Nate Lashley

224

115

Brandt Snedeker

228

122

Vaughn Taylor

229

192

Branden Grace

249

145

Xinjun Zhang

255

226

Robert Streb

277

112

Brian Gay

307

198

Sung Kang

361

113

Jimmy Walker

369

461

J.B. Holmes

374

273

Andy Ogletree

379

749

Scott Harrington

391

363

Tyler McCumber

414

295

John Augenstein

N/R

1163

Tae Hoon Kim

N/R

291

Willie Mack III

N/R

1829

Tyler Strafaci

N/R

N/R

