Genesis Invitational field by the rankings

The field for this week’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club is exceptionally strong. After many top players opted for an “off” week rather than teeing it up at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week, both Dustin Johnson, No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, and Xander Schauffele, No. 1 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Pro Rankings, are in the Genesis field.

The entire Genesis Invitational field is broken down below according to the Golfweek/Sagarins and the OWGR.

So far in the 2020-21 Tour season, the average ranking of the winner heading into the week in which he won a PGA Tour event has been 111.89 in the Golfweek/Sagarins and 124.39 in the OWGR.