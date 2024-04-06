Genesis Bryant to return for one more year at Illinois

WCIA — Illinois guard Genesis Bryant is using her final year of eligibility to return to Illinois for the 2024-25 season, she announced Saturday on social media.

Bryant averaged 14.2 points per game this season to help the Illini win the WBIT Championship. She started all 34 games after coming off the bench in nearly half of the games last season, and is now up to nearly 1,000 career points with Illinois. Bryant arrived from NC State in 2022, the same year Shauna Green took over the Illini program. She talked about turning their season around with a title this week.

“This is just a big building block and a building stone,” Bryant said. “I’m just so thankful, so grateful, so thankful. Just thank god for everything because like she said, we hit a rough patch in like the middle of the season. But to know we finished with a championship, you can’t ask for nothing better.”

Bryant joins Makira Cook and Kendall Bostic as returning starters for next year’s Illinois team.

