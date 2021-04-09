Genesee girls sweep Lapwai

Moscow-Pullman Daily News, Moscow, Idaho
·8 min read

Apr. 9—GENESEE — A 12-run sixth inning put Genesee over the top in Game 1, then the Bulldogs got out in front early with a seven-run first in Game 2 to sweep a Whitepine League softball doubleheader on a windy home field against Lapwai on Thursday.

The scores were 24-15 and 14-6.

Genesee's Harley Donner had three hits with two doubles in the first game while fielding at first base, where she "played really well (and) stood out," according to coach Brian Malcom.

Riley and Bailey Leseman each pitched a game and each had base hits in both for the Bulldogs (2-1, 2-0).

A complete box score for Game 2 was not available.

GAME 1

Genesee 140 61(12)—24 11 1

Lapwai 201 722—15 4 3

R. Leseman and B. Leseman. K. Bisbee and S. Greene.

Genesee hits — H. Donner 3 (2 2B), Barber 2, A. Scharnhorst (2B), Carter (2B), B. Leseman, K. Stout, S. Hanson, R. Leseman.

Lapwai hits — Bisbee (2B), McCormack (2B), Ellenwood, Miller.

GAME 2

Lapwai 012 3— 6 2 1

Genesee 707 x—14 4 3

NA and NA. B. Leseman and H. Donner.

Lapwai hits — NA.

Genesee hits — B. Leseman, Donner, R. Leseman, B. Lowe.

BASEBALL

Troy 14-20, Lapwai 0-1

The Trojans delivered back-to-back no-hitters for their first two wins of the season, which came in a Whitepine League doubleheader against Lapwai at Clearwater Park.

Mack Hagenbaugh pitched a complete Game 1 and also tallied two hits in that contest. He stepped in to close out Game 2 at the mound and had two more base hits to boot.

A triple by Cameron House helped spark the Trojans (2-1, 2-1) to a 10-run fourth inning in the first game that put them on course to win by mercy rule. They also closed out the second game inside the scheduled distance thanks to a big fourth inning.

Complete box scores were not available.

GAME 1

Troy 210 (10)1—14 x x

Lapwai 000 00—0 x x

Mack Hagenbaugh and Cameron House. Promise S. and Mosic W.

Troy hits — House 2 (3B), Hagenbaugh 2, B. Baier, J. Bendel, R. Patrick, J. Sanderson, K. Strunk.

GAME 2

Lapwai 001 0—1 0 x x

Troy 71(12) x —2 0 x x

NA and NA. J. Bendel, C. House (4) and C. House, M. Hagenbaugh (4).

Troy hits — Hagenbaugh 2, House, Bendel, B. DeMeerleer, D. Baier, E. Stoner.

TRACK AND FIELD

Beck, Amerman win 3 each

KAMIAH — Kadence Beck of Highland swept the girls' sprints and Preston Amerman of Clearwater Valley swept the boys' distances in a 16-team track meet.

Team titles went to the Logos girls and Kamiah boys.

Lindi Kessinger of Orofino won two girls' hurdles races and the discus. Double winners included Clara Anderson of Logos, Brady Cox of Kamiah and London Kirk of Deary.

GIRLS

Team scores — Logos 152, Orofino 102, Kamiah 63, Genesee 56, Deary 55, Clearwater Valley 45, Nezperce 40, Timberline 35, Highland 30, Lewiston 24, Kendrick 24, Lapwai 14, Grangeville 9, Moscow 8, Kootenai 7, Salmon River 6.

100 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 13.45. 2. Rudy Kessinger, Oro, 13.67. 3. Kadance Schilling, CV, 13.92.

200 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 27.94. 2. Zayda Loewen, Kam, 28.88. 3. Gracie Earl, Lew, 30.00.

400 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 1:01.83. 2. Sydnie Zywina, Oro, 1:04.17. 3. Araya Wood, Dea, 1:05.77.

800 — 1. Ameera Wilson, Log, 2:41.09. 2. Alyssa Blum, Log, 2:42.88. 3. Ruby Stewart, Ken, 2:46.04.

1600 — 1. Clara Anderson, Log, 5:41.57. 2. Sara Casebolt, Log, 5:44.16. 3. Alyssa Blum, Log, 5:54.88.

3200 — 1. Clara Anderson, Log, 12:23.81. 2. Sara Casebolt, Log, 12:25.31. 3. Ruby Stewart, Ken, 13:13.28.

100 hurdles — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 17.14. 2. Laney Landmark, Kam, 17.34. 3. Kadance Schilling, CV, 18.00.

300 hurdles — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 49.97. 2. Kadance Schilling, CV, 50.12. 3. Alexis Halle, Tim, 58.12.

400 relay — 1. Orofino (Boyer, L. Kessinger, Zywina, Kessinger) 53.05. 2. Kamiah 55.06. 3. Deary 57.46.

800 relay — 1. Nezperce (H. Duuck, K. Duuck, Sanders, Tiegs) 2:01.27. 2. Deary 2:02.01. 3. Kamiah 2:02.73.

1600 relay — 1. Logos (Jankovic, A. Wilson, L. Wilson, Anderson) 4:32.91. 2. Nezperce 4:49.94.

Medley relay — 1. Logos (Michaels, Anderson, Jankovic, L. Wilson) 2:04.73. 2. Deary 2:04.93. 3. Genesee 2:10.54.

High jump — 1. Annabelle Loewen, Gen, 4-4. 2. Evie Grauke, Log, 4-2. 3. Rory Mayer, Gen, 4-0.

Pole vault — 1. Lucia Wilson, Log, 8-3. 2. Logan Landmark, Kam, 7-6. 3. Charlie Hollon, SR, 7-0.

Long jump — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 16-3. 2. Taylor Mayer, Gen, 13-11. 3. Isabelle Monk, Gen, 12-10.

Triple jump — 1. Sydnie Zywina, Oro, 33-2 3/4. 2. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 33-0 1/2. 3. Bridgid Monjure, Log, 30-5 1/2.

Shot put — 1. Kaylynn Johnson, Oro, 31-9 3/4. 2. Soa Moliga, Lap, 31-1 1/2. 3. Cassidy Henderson, Dea, 29-8 1/4.

Discus — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 104-6. 2. Cassidy Henderson, Dea, 86-1. 3. Emiley Proctor, Dea, 85-4.

BOYS

Team scores — Kamiah 114, Logos 105, Moscow 96.5, Orofino 7, Deary 54, Lewiston 52, Clearwater Valley 51.5, Timberline 35, Kendrick 34, Genesee 22, Kootenai 15.5, Lapwai 13, Grangeville 11, Nezperce 3, Salmon River 2.5.

100 — 1. Lane Hanson, Mos, 11.94; 2. Gabe Eades, Kam, 12.11; 3. Micah Nelson, Tim, 12.17.

200 — 1. London Kirk, Deary, 23.15; 2. Hanson, 24.20; 3. Nelson, 25.22.

400 — 1. Kirk, 52.17; 2. Jace Sams, Kam, 52.23; 3. Owen Crowley, Gen, 56.65.

800 — 1. Preston Amerman, CV, 2:04.89; 2. Theo Sentz, Log, 2:10.32; 3. Carson Sellers, Tim, 2:11.49.

1,600 — 1. Amerman, 4:47.86; 2. Sellers, 4:57.22; 3. Jagger Hewett, Ken, 4:58.78.

3,200 — 1. Amerman, 11:00.43; 2. Jason Elmore, Log, 11:13.44; 3. Noah Lingo, Mos, 11:44.49.

110 hurdles — 1. Brady Cox, Kam, 17.08; 2. Luke Krogh, Kam, 18.91; 3. Jed Wallen, Mos, 19.15.

300 hurdles — 1. Cox, 44.15; 2. Preston Johnston, Deary, 44.44; 3. Ian Hillman, Mos, 45.94.

400 relay — 1. Kamiah (Cox, Eades, Wilcox, Sams), 47.45; 2. Logos, 48.17; 3. Lewiston, 49.67.

800 relay — 1. Deary (Stapleton, Kirk, Rickerd, Johnston), 1:38.12; 2. Kamiah, 1:43.25; 3. Moscow, 1:46.36.

Medley relay — 1. Logos (Elmore, Stevens, Blum, Howard), 4:03.87; 2. Kendrick, 4:23.35; 3. CV, 4:28.07.

1,600 relay — 1. Moscow (Long, Pickard, Hillman, Hanson), 3:46.47; 2. Deary, 3:49.43; 3. Logos, 3:51.71.

High jump — 1. Will Beardin, Oro, 5-6; 2. Wyatt Wilcox, Kam, 5-2; 3. Tommy Stamper, Ken, 5-2.

Pole vault — 1. Dan Fowler, Oro, 11-06; 2. Jack Wilkins, Kam, 10-00; 3. Kaden de Groot, Kam, 9-06.

Long jump — 1. Adrian Sanford, Log, 19-3 1/2; 2. Eades, 17-5 1/2; 3. Carter McGann, Kootenai, 17-5.

Triple jump — 1. Sanford, 39-3; 2. Eades, 37-7 1/2; 3. Wallen, 37-2 1/2.

Shot put — 1. Reid Thomas, Oro, 44-6 1/4; 2. Joel Sneddon, Oro, 40-6 1/2; 3. Thor Kessinger, Oro, 37-5 3/4.

Discus — 1. Kessinger, 130-8; 2. Sage Lonebear, Lap, 128-7; 3. Thomas, 124-4.

Cook honored by WIAA

Garfield-Palouse junior Ethan Cook was named a WIAA Athlete of the Week, the organization announced.

Cook set a personal best in all three of the sprint events this past weekend. His marks place him sixth in the 100, and third in the 200 and 400 in the state in the boys' 1B classification.

FOOTBALL

Panthers, Bulldogs honored

Eight Asotin and Colfax football players were named first-team All-Northeast 2B, it was announced.

Colfax senior Jacob Brown was named to the first team as a running back on offense and linebacker on defense. Bulldog senior lineman Braeden Rogers and Anthony Becker as well as quarterback Layne Gingerich were named to the top team on offense.

On defense, senior Kolby Slate (line) and junior Garrett Dingman (back) made it for Colfax, while Asotin seniors Brayden Barnea (linebacker) and Josh Epling (back) earned a spot.

Barnea (running back) and Becker (linebacker) also earned spots on the second team. Asotin senior Jack Gilmore (running back), and Colfax seniors Kyle Dail (receiver) and Caden Noha (defensive line) were second-team picks.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Three Coug volleyball players earn league awards

SAN FRANCISCO — Three Washington State volleyball players recently were named first-team All-Pac-12 by the conference.

Sophomores Pia Timmer, Magda Jehlarova and Hannah Pukis each earned the honor, which was voted on by the league's coaches.

Timmer, an outside hitter, had 160 kills and averaged 3.2 kills per set. Pukis, a setter, is sixth in the Pac-12 with 525 assists. Jehlarova, a middle blocker, led the conference with a .415 hitting percentage and solo blocks (17).

Outside hitter Julianna Dalton made the Pac-12's all-freshman team. She had 137 kills and 41 blocks

The Cougars (11-4) finished fourth in the conference and earned a first-round bye in the upcoming NCAA tournament that will take place in Omaha, Neb.

