It's in the genes: Williamsville senior shares school record for longest TD with dad

WILLIAMSVILLE — Mason Lyttaker tied the longest touchdown in Williamsville football history with a 99-yard kickoff return Friday against Riverton.

This wasn’t just any record.

His dad, Brian, owns the other.

Brian set the original mark with a 99-yard run against Nokomis in 1998 under then-coach Paul Jenkins.

“When I got off (the field), he was congratulating me on that and then he was like, 'Yeah, I think you tied my record,’” Lyttaker said. “He was smiling. He always wanted me to tie or break records. We don't play the same position, but whatever record I can get, I'll try to beat it.”

More: Football records and dynamic soccer scorers: Vote for the SJ-R's athlete of the week

'Up for the task'

The opening kickoff landed at the 5-yard line but didn’t roll into the end zone for a touchback as expected. It halted at the 1.

Mason didn’t panic.

“I was like, 'Yeah, I got to pick this up,' so I picked it up and then just ran it back,” said Lyttaker, whose older brother, Garrett, was a former player at Riverton.

“Once I looked up, I knew I had space to at least get yards if I got tackled. I tried to make a return and no one could tackle me.”

Williamsville's Mason Lyttaker runs the ball during the game against Tolono Unity Saturday Nov. 19, 2022.

He eluded several tacklers before swiftly darting up the sideline in full haste.

“We said before the game, ‘Let's start with a bang here. Let's return this kickoff,’” Williamsville coach Aaron Kunz said. “We knew we were getting the ball and he was up for the task. It wasn't an easy run. He made a couple of guys miss and then he used his speed. It was a pretty special run.

“He's definitely got it in the genes.”

More: Top performers from Week 2 of high school football in the Springfield area

Brian was formerly featured by The State Journal-Register under the headline, “Speeding Bullet.” The 1999 Williamsville graduate touted the most career rushing yards (3,738) in school history until 2016.

“He's been my coach since like kindergarten until high school, and he's taught me so much,” Lyttaker said. “He told me how to get away from defenders, how to score touchdowns, how to catch a ball, how to run the ball — he's taught me everything that I've learned.”

A versatile athlete

Lyttaker said he returned a kickoff for a touchdown last year, but that was called back due to a penalty.

This is his third season as a return specialist, but he primarily stars as a third-year starter at slot receiver.

Williamsville's Mason Lyttaker (11) looks for room to run through the IC Catholic defense during the Class 3A football state title game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in Champaign.

He additionally hauled in an 18-yard TD pass from senior quarterback Josh Cates and the 3A No. 2 Bullets (2-0) coasted to a 49-13 Sangamo Conference win over the Hawks.

Mason not only totaled 30 catches for 320 yards and four TDs on last year’s team that ascended to second place in 3A, but also ran for 226 yards and two scores.

More: Double the fun: Twin wingbacks fuel Lincoln football to 2-0 start

“He's just very explosive,” Kunz said. “In our system at slot receiver, you've got to be able to come in the backfield and run the football, too, so he's been a running back at times also. Being able to be a receiver and a running back, and then also come in and be able to be a blocker in some of our run game has been really important.

“He's a three-year starter and he's been doing great for the past two and we're expecting huge things for the rest of this year.”

Mason cultivated that speed through track and field. He specializes in the 200-meter run, long jump and sprint relays. His personal best in the 200 is 24.08 seconds.

“I do track just to get faster for football, and then my dad also did it too and he's gotten me into it,” Lyttaker said.

Father and son now share a special place together in school annals.

Contact Bill Welt: 788-1545, bill.welt@sj-r.com, Twitter.com/BillWelt

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: IHSA football: Mason Lyttaker ties dad's record at Williamsville