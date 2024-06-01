Generous Rex fall to Danville in home opener

The Rex proved to be gracious hosts on Friday night in their Prospect League baseball home opener against the Danville Dans at Bob Warn Field.

Although they outhit their visitors 10-8 and left a lot fewer men on base, the Rex allowed 13 walks, hit three batters — actually it was Michael Ryan three times — and permitted the visitors to steal eight bases as the Dans took the lead in the fourth inning and held on to win 8-6.

The two teams have already met twice and will play again at Danville on Saturday night.

The Rex took the lead in the bottom of the first inning when Gabe Wright launched a two-run homer down the left-field line, but the nervous pitching started the next inning.

Rex starter Breylin Suriel Suriel walked two batters in a row after a one-out triple by Danville’s Nolan Farley but managed to escape that inning with just one scoring. He also pitched around a leadoff walk in the third.

But Suriel Suriel walked two straight batters with one out in the fourth inning and left the game — having already thrown 86 pitches — and the visitors tied the score when Ryan was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Reliever Christian Brown looked like he would escape in the fifth inning after walking the first two batters, but with two out Brandon Stressler — who accounted for six Danville runs — hit a two-run single and, after a hit by Darryl Dilworth, scored when Rex catcher Gustavo Nava threw the ball away on a steal attempt.

It was 5-2 and remained that way until the bottom of the sixth, when Nomar Garcia singled with one out, took second on a wild pitch, stole third and continued home when the ball was thrown away at third.

Danville scored two after two outs in the top of the seventh on three walks, a hit batter (Ryan again, with the bases loaded again) and an infield hit, but the Rex got those two back in the bottom of the inning on a leadoff single by Ben Kearns, a walk to Delvis Claudio, a single by Carder Reich, a sacrifice fly by Miguel Cantu and a single by Wright.

Landen Ray entered in the eighth inning and pitched two walkless frames, but a leadoff double by Dilworth in the ninth blossomed into an insurance run for Danville. The Rex also scored in the ninth when Claudio singled and scored on Cantu’s two-out double.

DANVILLE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Mastros 3b 3-0-0-0, Ryan rf 2-0-0-2, Davis c 5-0-1-2, Arguelles ss 5-1-1-0, Farley 2b 5-2-1-0, Middleton 1b 4-0-1-0, Rice dh 3-0-0-0, Stressler lf 4-3-2-3, Dilworth cf 4-2-2-0. Totals 34-8-8-7.

REX (AB-R-H-RBI) — Arroyo rf 5-1-0-0, Cantu 1b 4-0-1-2, Wright cf 5-1-3-3, Garcia ss 4-1-1-0, Diaz dh 4-0-1-0, Nava c 5-0-0-0, Kearns lf 2-1-1-0, Claudio 3b 3-2-2-0, reich 2b 4-0-1-0. Totals 35-6-10-5.

Danville 010 130 201 — 8

Rex 200 001 201 — 6

E — Arguelles, Nava, Davis. DP — Danville 2, Rex 1. LOB — Danville 15, Rex 6. 2B — Dilworth, Cantu. 3B — Farley. HR — Wright. SB — Rice 2, Stressler 2, Garcia, Dilworth 2, Ryan, Kearns, Middleton. CS — Arroyo. SF — Cantu.

Danville IP H R ER BB SO

Chancellor (W) 5 4 2 1 1 6

Davis 1 1 1 0 0 3

Robinson 1 3 2 2 1 1

Clarke (Sv) 2 2 1 1 0 2

Rex IP H R ER BB SO

Suriel Suriel 3.1 2 2 2 5 4

Brown (L) 1.1 2 3 2 3 1

Carr 2 0 2 2 5 0

Moniz-Witten 0.1 1 0 0 0 0

Ray 2 3 1 1 0 3

HBP — by Brown (Ryan), by Moniz-Witten (Ryan), by Robinson (Kearns), by Ray (Ryan). WP — Chancellor, Carr, Davis. Bk — Clarke.

Next — The Rex (1-2) play at Danville (3-1) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.