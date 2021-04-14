Generous Patriots drop CI opener to Bloomington South

Andy Amey, The Tribune-Star, Terre Haute, Ind.
Apr. 14—Fans of Terre Haute North High School baseball have seen the extremes of their favorite team in its last two home games.

In a pair of contests completed in less than 90 minutes, the Patriots were at their best Thursday in a 10-0 win over West Vigo, but were at what coach Scott Lawson probably hopes is their worst Tuesday, an 11-0 loss to Bloomington South in the Patriots' Conference Indiana opener.

"Hopefully we'll blank it out and get over it," Lawson said when asked about the aftermath of Tuesday's game. "Obviously we were not ready to play."

The Patriots were generous early, allowing walks to start Panther rallies in the first two innings and committing three errors to allow five unearned runs.

And when the visitors had their first seven batters get hits in the third inning, the game was on its way to being over early.

Garrett Blevins allowed just three hits and no walks for the Panthers, striking out four and needing just 52 pitches to get through five innings. For good measure, Blevins added a double and two singles, driving in a run with each hit.

"Their pitcher was around the plate and mixed up his pitches," Lawson said. "He did a good job."

Of course, Blevins had given himself a lead before he ever took the mound.

The Panthers got a two-out walk in the top of the first, then scored twice on a single and Blevins' double. The Bloomington pitcher got just one RBI, but when the relay from the outfield was misplayed the visitors got a second run.

A walk, a hit and a wild pitch had runners at second and third with nobody out in the top of the second. Patriot starting pitcher Bryson Carpenter got a popup for the first out, then induced an infield grounder. But with a possibility of throwing out the Panther runner at the plate, the play was made to first base instead — and thrown away. That helped lead to a five-run inning, with four of the tallies unearned.

The seven-hit third inning produced the last four Bloomington runs, although the Panthers had one runner thrown out on the bases and Gage Neice struck out two batters with a runner on third base to get out of the inning.

Neice would qualify as one bright spot for the Patriots and Seth Tetidrick ran his streak of consecutive hits to five with a second-inning single before being retired in the fifth.

"[Neice] put a couple of zeroes up, and hopefully that will give him the confidence so he can help us down the road," Lawson said after the game. "We had a few good at-bats, just not enough good contact."

