Generous to a fault: Gift goal costs United in 2-1 loss to Memphis 901 FC

Jun. 15—USL Championship rules do not require visiting teams to show up bearing gifts.

New Mexico United did it anyway.

United gifted Memphis 901 FC an early goal Saturday night on a bizarre case of miscommunication. The hosts happily accepted and never looked back in a 2-1 victory at AutoZone Park.

Greg Hurst, who came on as a second-half substitute, scored the lone goal for New Mexico in the 87th minute. Hurst's team-leading sixth goal of the season made for a furious finish as the visitors pushed for an equalizer.

Kalen Ryden had the best chance to even the score in the final minute of stoppage time, but he sent an open opportunity from the left side of the 901 FC penalty area sailing over the frame as Memphis (6-6-3) held on for the victory.

"Frustrating because I felt like we spotted them two goals," NMU coach Eric Quill said. "I liked our fight, especially in the second half, and felt like we were the aggressors, but a fluke goal ended up costing us."

Efficiency was the operative word to describe the first half, as New Mexico had 60% of the possession and created numerous scoring chances but failed to put a shot on target. Memphis, meanwhile, attempted just two shots and scored on both.

The first came gift-wrapped with a bow after NMU goalkeeper Alex Tambakis and defender Talen Maples were not on the same page in a pressure-free situation. With no Memphis players in the vicinity, Tambakis opted to play a rolling ball just before it trickled over New Mexico's end line. He tapped it to Maples, who apparently thought the ball had gone out of play and picked it up.

A handball was called and 901 FC's Bruno Lapa knocked home the resulting penalty kick to give Memphis a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute.

"I've never seen anything like that in my life," Quill said. "Just miscommunication between two players who've come up big for us all year. We'll try to learn from it and hopefully never see anything like that again."

It was the start of a big night for Lapa, who later assisted on 901 FC's second goal. Lapa took the ball in transition near midfield, drove forward and feathered a lead pass to Lucas Turci, who hammered it past a scrambling Tambakis to make the score 2-0 in the the 37th minute.

Other than the penalty kick, it was the only legitimate scoring chance for Memphis in the first half. Still the hosts went to intermission with a 2-0 lead.

New Mexico, which sent several balls into and through the Memphis penalty area in the first half, kept up its pressure early in the second. Little but frustration came of it, as United often seemed hesitant to pull the trigger on potential shots only to turn the ball over after one pass too many.

Quill used all five of his substitutions in the second half, and fresh legs seemed to give the visitors a boost in the closing minutes. Hurst nearly got NMU on the board in the 72nd, tapping a backward shot over Memphis goalkeeper Tyler Deric that was headed toward the net. But a sliding defender managed to clear the ball just before it crossed the goal line.

Hurst finished the job on his next attempt, forcing Deric to make a sliding save on a transition attempt. Hurst then collected the rebound and banged it off Deric's hand and into the goal.

"I probably should've started Greg," Quill said, "and I'll take responsibility for that. We definitely had our chances, but it's a tough loss."

It wouldn't be enough for United, however. Despite outshooting 901 FC 12-10 and holding 63% of the game's possession, NMU dropped to 8-4-1 heading into Wednesday's international friendly against FC Juarez at Isotopes Park.