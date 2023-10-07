The generations who still spend like there’s no tomorrow

When Taylor Swift tickets sell out in a day it’s not the sign of an economy on its knees, the chief economist of a major accountancy firm said last month.

Indeed, it begs the question that if high interest are rates driving up mortgages and rents, energy bills are still double what they were before the war in Ukraine and basic amenities like food and travel are becoming more expensive seemingly by the day, who is finding the money to spend on such frivolity.

This summer, monthly inflation figures were routinely attributed to spending on entertainment: Barbie quickly eclipsed Harry Potter as Warner Brothers’ biggest-ever box office hit, concert tours by American megastars Beyoncé and the aforementioned Swift sold out in minutes, and demand for holidays remained strong. At one point, a popular Legend of Zelda video game was blamed for inflation.

It has proven a headache for Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt, whose laser focus on reducing inflation to 2pc has come at the expense of arguably anything else.

Successive interest rate rises by the Bank of England, explicitly implemented to stifle spending and drive down inflation from its October peak of 11.1pc, have not been as effective as planned. Inflation has proven difficult to tame – and remains at 6.7pc – in some part down to a reluctance from Britons to rein in spending.

But which generation is spending the most and at risk of helping inflation to remain high?

Polling by this newspaper in collaboration with data firm Consumer Intelligence reveals that attitudes towards cutting back vary by generation with some age groups refusing to reduce their outgoings, potentially adding to demand in the economy.

Respondents were asked whether they had cut back on specific types of essential and non-essential spending in the last three months and whether they were reluctant to reduce their spending in the same areas. They were also asked to estimate how much of their monthly budget was spent on heating, food shopping, holidays, eating out, takeaways, and drinking in pubs and clubs.

Gen Z cut back least, despite housing woes

The youngest age group polled, aged 18-24, were found to have made the fewest cutbacks in the above categories. The chart below shows where each generation has consciously made cutbacks in their monthly spending.

Polling found Generation Z – those born between 1997 and 2012 – were among the least frugal of those surveyed. Just 19.7pc said they had cut back on their food shopping, compared to 31.2pc of those aged 25 to 34, and 44.6pc of those aged 35 to 44.

To anyone tuned in to the money woes of the young, this may come as a shock. Generation Rent, as this cohort has come to be known, is supposedly at the mercy of a broken rental market and has scant savings to fall back on. And yet it is this generation which seems the least inclined to reduce its spending. Why?

The younger generation typically enjoy lower levels of savings, meaning they have less of an incentive to lock their cash away in bank accounts. This is in direct contrast to older generations sitting on years’ of savings, now enjoying the best savings rates in 15 years.

On top of this, since lockdown lifted Gen Z has benefitted from a buoyant job market, which has allowed its members to chase higher salaries with relative ease – sometimes hopping between jobs before they have been with an employer for a year.

The “talent war” resulted in employers jostling for bright workers by offering ever-higher pay packets, meaning savvy twentysomethings can quickly scale their income to meet their wildest spending desires.

The catch is that, of course, rents are rising just as rapidly. On average, private renters are giving more than a third of their wages to landlords and paying four times as much of their income on housing than homeowners, according to a study by property platform Allbricks.

In fact, the average rent in Britain rose by 5.1pc in the 12 months to June 2023, according to the Office for National Statistics – the largest increase since the body started tracking rents in 2016.

Ironically, this may be why young people have more disposable income. The rapid rise in rent is largely driven by dwindling supply, and increasingly young people are simply abandoning the rental market and moving back in with their parents, says Greg Tsuman, of letting agency trade body Propertymark.

“Gen Z hasn’t got as much in savings, and we’ve seen 6pc of tenants falling into rent arrears, which has effectively doubled in six months,” he says.

“Young people often share and if one of them moves out because they can’t afford it or fall into arrears the rest of the house will too.

“The remaining housemates might be reluctant to move a complete stranger in, so they move out as well – and back in with their parents.”

Monthly room rents in London exceeded £1,000 for the first time in August, according to room share platform SpareRoom.

As for young people continuing to spend while juggling such high rental costs, Mr Tsuman says this is typical behaviour for the age group.

“Having come out of the pandemic, there you couldn’t do anything, that pent-up demand for living rather than spending savings on rent is completely understandable,” he says.

“Everyone has different priorities in different parts of their life and it is less likely 18-24s have dependents or a mortgage.”

Indeed, when looking at the pillar expenses of monthly food and energy bills, Gen Z spends less on average than their elders. The chart below shows how much each age group estimates they spend a month – those aged 18-24 saw the largest share of respondents who spent £50 or less a month on food shopping.

Thirty-somethings most likely to fuel demand for supermarket goods

By contrast, those 35 or older were far more likely to spend £200 or more a month at the supermarket. More than a quarter of those aged 35-44 claimed to spend between £200 and £300 a month on groceries alone. Stubbornly-high food prices have been a key driver for inflation remaining higher for longer than expected.

Myron Jobson, of Interactive Investor, says this is likely because those in that age group are likely to have dependents, effectively doubling their shopping bill and leaving them particularly exposed to food inflation at a time when mortgage payments are also soaring.

“A lot of households in that age demographic found that when they had to remortgage they were paying hundreds of pounds more,” he says.

“Food costs are also going through the roof and they’ve been forced to make stark decisions – more people are opting for cheaper German retailers, but there’s only so far that can go.”

That said, those aged 35-54 are also approaching the “peak of their income”, Mr Jobson says, and also have a cushion of savings to raid to cover their monthly outgoings. “Some people are also fortunate because they can spend the significant amounts accumulated in lockdown,” he adds.

To meet rising living costs, those in the Gen X age group (aged 45-54) appeared to be cutting back on holidays. None of those surveyed within that age group spent more than £150 a month on holidays, compared to 20pc for 35-44s and 16pc for 55-64s. Roughly a quarter of Gen X respondents said they had cut back on holidays in the last three months.

Cutting back on eating at restaurants and ordering takeaways was universal among all ages, although most prevalent among Gen X.

“It’s an easy expense to cut,” says Mr Jobson. “Going to restaurants and bars falls into the ‘nice things to have’ categories – they’re the easiest part of the budget to cut back on.”

Inflation protections allow boomers to keep spending

Like Gen Z, pensioners seemed less inclined to tighten their purses despite rising costs. The chart below shows which age groups were reluctant to reduce their monthly spending, and in which areas. Those aged 65 and over emerged as the generation least likely to cut back on eating out, food shopping and heating.

Pensioners were also found to be the second-most likely to refuse to reduce spending on holidays – and represented the largest share of respondents spending more than £75 a month on eating out. This may be because pensioners have been shielded from the cost of living crisis by the state pension triple lock, which increases by the higher of inflation, average wage growth, or 2.5pc.

However, retirees are generally more exposed to price shocks, as much of their income is taken up with energy and food – the primary drivers of inflation. Our polling found four in 10 pensioners were reluctant to reduce supermarket food spending, while 29pc refused to cut back on heating – the highest proportion of any age group.

Becky O’Connor, of online pensions platform PensionBee, says retirees are “not a homogenous bunch”, and argues the triple lock is not necessarily the main reason pensioners are not reining in their spending.

She says: “Remember, Rishi Sunak scrapped the triple lock for one year following the pandemic as high wage growth at the time was decided to be incompatible with the triple lock. To an extent, pensioners are still playing catch-up.”

Though the state pension has kept pace with inflation, this is little comfort to retirees reliant on it, she adds. Those with “gold-plated” defined benefit pension schemes, or who made a lot of money from property investments, however, may be embracing a joi de vivre later in life.

“The reality is there will be some in that age group who believe they’ve got to live for today – and that you can’t take it with you,” says Ms O’Connor.

Of all the age groups included in the survey, millennials (specifically those aged 25-34) emerged as the most frugal – just 9.6pc of those polled said they had cut back on none of the listed categories.

They spent the least on takeaways, eating out, and drinking in pubs and clubs – and more of them admitted to making cutbacks on holidays and clothes shopping than other age groups.

This may be because the 25-34 demographic represents an uncomfortable shift in a young person’s housing circumstances, explains Mr Jobson.

Some will still be renting and may be trying to save up for a house deposit. Others will have just made the leap to home ownership, only to be hit with soaring energy bills and food prices.

That said, Mr Jobson says millennials may just be finding ways to have fun without spending. “It could be the Covid effect,” he says. “A lot of millennials found that during the pandemic there was more to life than just going to restaurants and bars – and can have meaningful interactions without spending big.”

