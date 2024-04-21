'For the generations to come': Somerset Area Little League unveils renovations to Gibbs Stadium on opening day

Apr. 21—SOMERSET, Pa. — The first new thing Grant Halverson noticed Saturday at Gibbs Stadium was the lights.

"It's going to be a really exciting experience to play on," the 10-year-old Somerset Area Little Leaguer said.

The towering ballpark lights may have been the brightest additions to Gibbs Stadium, but they were just one element of a $350,000 project that also added a new concession stand, a picnic pavilion and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant restrooms.

More than 400 Little League, softball and tee-ball players arrived in uniform for their first look. Alongside hundreds of the players' relatives, the teams marked the moment with a ribbon-cutting led by a committee of volunteers and dedicated donors who spearheaded the project.

"Opening day is our biggest day of the season," league board member Brad Ickes said. "It was a perfect opportunity to kick this off."

The ribbon-cutting marked the completion of a project that started in 2019 and was slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It took "teamwork" to pull it off, Ickes said.

Donors chipped in anywhere from $50 to $50,000, he said. Somerset Trust Co. donated $50,000, while the Wheeler Family Charitable Foundation and door hardware maker Rockwood Manufacturing ASSA ABLOY contributed $25,000 and $30,000, respectively.

Ickes said the Margaret Will family donated the stadium lightpoles from the former Thunder Valley Raceway toward the project. Every kid dreams about playing under the lights, he added.

"Until now, the park was closed at dark," Ickes said.

Gibbs Stadium has hosted Little League baseball for decades and still hosts summer tournaments that bring in youth from across the state.

The committee of coaches and parents, who raised $50,000 in their own campaign fund, recognized that the park's restrooms needed to be updated to accommodate people with disabilities, and that amenities such as a covered pavilion were needed, Ickes added.

State Sen. Patrick Stefano, R-Fayette, said he was excited to see it all come together.

Stefano secured a $100,000 state Department of Community and Economic Development grant for the project. He described it as a worthy investment. Thriving youth ballparks build communities and character, he said.

"What you see here is 408 children being brought into a community to work together," Stefano said, adding that the game of baseball teaches them how to overcome setbacks and defeats to find success. "This is a great way to build a community. When you see this many kids coming together, you know you have a thriving community."

Ickes said most members of the project's fundraising committee once played baseball or softball on the Gibbs Stadium field. Now, they are watching their children or grandchildren wrap up Little League careers there.

"We wanted to leave this place better than we found it," Ickes said, "for the generations to come."