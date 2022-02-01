For 'generational talent' Trey Lance, 49ers know crucial work begins now

Offseason work crucial for 49ers' 'generational talent' Lance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With the 49ers’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game, the expectation is quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has already played his final game with the organization.

The 49ers are expected to receive multiple trade inquiries this offseason, as Garoppolo's no-trade clause was only applicable during the 2021 league year.

At some point this offseason, the 49ers could make it official with the transition to Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

No pressure, right?

“We can’t just put the weight of the world on his shoulders, even though he is a young man that can handle it,” 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams said of Lance.

“We’ll see what next year brings. Hopefully, he’ll get a full offseason to kind of work in the right direction and know what he’s working for after going through a full season.”

Williams created some headlines early in 49ers training camp when he described Lance as a “generational talent.” Lance is a strong-armed and swift dual-threat quarterback who was the best player at the FCS level during his only season as the starter at North Dakota State.

Williams did not back down from his assessment of six months ago when he spoke about Lance the day after the season ended.

“I have no doubt in my mind that he is a generational talent, and now it’s just putting that talent with the work ethic and making it come together on Sundays,” Williams said.

Lance said he learned a great deal from Garoppolo, and now is the time for him to make the next jump.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk believes Lance can take huge strides if he puts in the time and effort during the months he is away from the structure of the team’s offseason program.

“I’m excited to see what he does with this offseason,” Juszczyk said. “I’ve seen what kind of work ethic he has, I’ve seen what kind of drive he has, what type of person he is. I know he’s one that’s going to dedicate everything to preparing himself and getting ready and being ready to lead this team if that’s what he’s asked to do this next season.

“I think he’s definitely going to the type of guy that’s going to step up to the plate and be ready to do that.”

