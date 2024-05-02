Generation Changers scores final 10 points to win church championship

May 1—Generation Changers ended the Lebanon Church Basketball League championship game with a 10-0 run tobeat neighboring Connect Church 49-43 last Saturday at First Baptist Church Lebanon's Family Life Center.

The two churches are located a mile from each other on Wildcat Way and Central Pike.

Connect took the early lead, taking an eight-point advantage into halftime.

But Generation Changers' depth, its 11-man rotation, wore down Connect in the second half. Connect point guard Kevonte Black led his team with 21points, but had to be subbed out for five of the final eight minutes due to cramps.

Generation Changers used that window to chip away at the margin through offensive transition, particularly by combo guard Tazz Marbury, who scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half. The 10-0 run lifted G to the championship in just its second year fielding a team.

The league will make a $500 donation to Pregnancy Care Center, chosen by the championship team.

Generation Changers, the No. 1 seed in a balanced league, edged No. 4 St. Frances Cabrini 61-58 in the day's first semifinal.

Both teams shot well from outside, but GC's defense caused turnovers leading to easy baskets in the second half. Generation Changers sank seven 3-pointers in the first half but only two in the second as St. Frances adjusted its defense. Kendall Williams led all scorers with 20 points while Todd Cross knocked down four triples for his 12.

All six St. Frances players scored at least six points, led by forward Justin Manning's 16 and guard Evan Britt's 11.

Connect Church, the 11 seed in the 12-team tournament, continued its Cinderella run by knocking off No. 7 Pickett Rucker UMC 50-44 in the second semifinal.

Defending champion Pickett Rucker led early and was up by three at halftime by not allowing a single 3-pointer despite playing a 2-3 zone.

Connect post Kene Aruh scored 10 of his team-high 15 points in the first half despite Pickett Rucker's attempts to sandwich him down low. He also had four blocks and forced other missed layups.

Shooting guard Kadarian Garnett led Pickett Rucker with 19 points, including five triples.