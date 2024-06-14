Generating headlines

Jun. 14—Several current and former Illinois athletes have made headlines in the last week. Staff writer Scott Richey spotlights 10, including a trio playing in the same group at the U.S. Open:

Jackson Buchanan

Buchanan's U.S. Open debut had a significantly better finish than it did start. The Illinois senior, one of 17 amateurs in the field, shot 1-under on the back nine at Pinehurst No. 2. It's the front nine that was a problem, with a pair of double bogeys on the sixth and eighth holes ballooning Buchanan's score during Thursday's first round. The GCAA Third Team All-American finished the round with a 6-over 76 and is tied for 123rd place.

Brian Campbell

The U.S. Open is Campbell's first PGA Tour start since the 2016-17 season, having spent the better part of the last decade playing Korn Ferry Tour events. But this year's U.S. Open is Campbell's third after playing in 2014 and 2015 as an amateur, finishing tied for 27th in the latter. The 31-year-old shot par on 15 of 18 holes Thursday at Pinehurst No. 2 and ended the opening round with a 3-over 73 that put him in a tie for 65th place.

Thomas Detry

Detry finished Thursday's first round at the U.S. Open in contention. The 31-year-old shot a 1-under 69 to start the week at Pinehurst No. 2 that included a run of three birdies and a bogey in his final six holes after playing the front nine at 1-over par. Detry's short game carried him in the first round, as he was in the top 30 in strokes gained in short game and putting, and he sits in a tie for ninth heading into Friday.

Ted Karras

Karras has been the anchor of the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive line since 2022. Status not lost on the organization given the one-year extension the 31-year-old center received Thursday that will keep him in The Queen City through the 2025 season. Karras, who won a pair of Super Bowl titles as a backup with the New England Patriots, has started all 36 games he has played for the Bengals and has taken 2,379 of a possible 2,398 snaps.

Michael Massey

When Massey is in the Kansas City Royals' lineup, the former Illini has been productive. More productive than at any point in his still young MLB career with a .294 average, six home runs and 23 RBI in 29 games. It's sticking in the lineup that's been the challenge for the 26-year-old. A back injury in spring training delayed the start of his season, and he went back on the injured list on May 26 with a similar issue. Massey resumed baseball activities on Monday.

Jordyn Poulter

Poulter was named Team USA captain for the second time during Volleyball Nations League action, which has continued this week in Japan. The reigning "Best Setter" from the Tokyo Olympics didn't play in U.S. wins against France and the Netherlands, though, with former Wisconsin All-American Lauren Carlini getting the nod while Poulter's surgically-repaired knee got a rest. Team USA will be back in action Saturday against Italy to prep for the start of the Paris Olympics next month.

Terrence Shannon Jr.

The All-Big Ten and All-American guard was found not guilty on the charge of rape or, in the alternate, aggravated sexual battery in Douglas County (Kan.) District Court on Thursday at the conclusion of a four-day trial. The implications are substantial with the NBA draft set for June 26-27 in New York. A hamstring injury kept Shannon from competing at the combine last month in Chicago, and several mock drafts have him as an early second-round pick.

Steve Stricker

A 3-foot putt was all that stood between Stricker and another playoff hole with Ernie Els on Sunday during the final round of the American Family Insurance Championship. Stricker's putt rimmed out, and Els won his second event of the PGA TOUR Champions season. After running away with the Charles Schwab Cup title in 2023, Stricker is winless so far this year. Next up on the Champions schedule is the DICK's Open from June 21-23 in Endicott, N.Y.

Aleks Vukic

One upset against a Top-25 opponent got Vukic to the quarterfinals of the Libema Open — an ATP250 event — in the Netherlands. Now the 28-year-oold has a shot at another Top 25 opponent to reach his first semifinal since a Challenger Tour event in Phoenix in mid-March. Vukic beat No. 22 Russian Karen Khachanov 6-4, 5-7, 7-6(4) in the round of 16 and will play No. 23 Dutch star Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals.

Rose Yeboah

Yeboah made Illinois track and field history Thursday when she was named Big Ten Field Athlete of the Year. The newly-crowned NCAA high jump champion is the first Illini to earn that honor, with Ashley Spencer taking home Big Ten Track Athlete of the Year honors in 2013. Yeboah's high jump title last week in Eugene, Ore., came with a program-record mark of 6 feet, 51/2 inches and qualified the Ghanaian star for next month's Summer Olympics in Paris.