'General' Maxwell helps lead Delsea football back to state championship game

Delsea quarterback Zach Maxwell threw a 63-yard touchdown on his only pass attempt of the game as the Crusaders knocked off Camden to advance to the state Group 3 championship next weekend.

FRANKLIN – In the Wing-T, the quarterback position isn’t exactly glamorous like it’s viewed in other offenses.

But don’t tell that to senior Zach Maxwell.

While the QB on the Delsea Regional High School football team doesn’t get the opportunity to show off his strong and accurate passing skills often, Maxwell wouldn’t want another role.

“A lot of people ask me if I like what I do because as a quarterback you’re supposed to throw the ball, but I couldn’t be more happy where I am,” Maxwell said. “You get to control every aspect of the offense and throwing the ball is easy because you’ve set up everything with the run.”

Maxwell threw the football only once in Saturday’s state semifinal against Camden, but he cashed in the game’s biggest play, hitting Wayne Adair in stride for a 63-yard touchdown play as the Crusaders knocked off the Panthers 28-12.

Delsea, owners of 16 sectional championships, has built its storied program for generations on a tough, physical, running attack. The football seldom goes into the air.

However, that doesn’t mean the QB simply just hands the ball off.

“You need a general as a quarterback and Zach’s a general,” said Delsea head coach Sal Marchese, who is in his 31st season. “People don’t realize what goes into (the quarterback position). You always hear all Delsea does is run the ball. Half of our plays (Saturday) were checks. He’s making those checks at the line. He reads the option. He see things and tells the coaches what he thinks we can do in different situations.

“And when we have to throw the ball, he’s money. He can do it.”

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Maxwell fired a perfect strike to Adair on a fly pattern in the second quarter to give Delsea a 14-0 lead.

“The safety was crashing down hard the whole game, we knew we were going to get a big play at some point,” Maxwell said. “It was just the right time and the right play call.”

For the season, Maxwell is 19-of-32 for 452 yards and eight touchdowns. He hasn’t thrown an interception. Camden threw 32 pass attempts in Saturday's game.

“Nobody respects Delsea’s passing game,” said Adair, who leads the team with five catches, four of which have gone for TDs. “I knew it was a touchdown. It was a huge momentum play for us.”

Delsea running back Daniel Russo, who was a QB at Vineland the previous two seasons, said Maxwell has all the tools to be a perfect fit at the position.

“He has a great arm, he’s patient, he’s relentless and a tough guy,” Russo said. “He’ll run you over too.”

Maxwell is one of the better pure athletes on the squad. He plays left field on the baseball team and was a standout wrestler, as well.

Maxwell displays plenty of composure, too, but it hasn’t always been easy.

A shoulder injury in the sectional semifinal round in 2022 ended his season prematurely. He had to watch the Crusaders play from the sideline as they won a sectional title, rallied to beat Camden in the state semifinal and before witnessing a tough loss to Old Tappan in the state championship.

“The first Friday after the injury was one of the toughest things I’ve had to overcome,” Maxwell said. “Watching my team go out there, it was really tough. I think I could have taken them to the end and that’s what I’m going to do this time.”

“It’s time to finish it.”

What’s next

Delsea (11-1), winners of 10 straight, will play West Essex (10-3) for the state Group 3 title at Rutgers University on Nov. 26. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

“The biggest thing right now is we’re healthy,” Marchese said. “That wasn’t the case last year. We’re the same type of team, we’re going to pound the ball and throw the big play when we need it.”

There wasn’t much celebration on the Delsea sideline.

“It’s exciting, but we got more work to do,” said Adair, who had two touchdowns in the game. “We have to start preparing again on Monday."

Russo added, “We had a goal coming into the season, we’re finally there and now, we have to finish it.

Game notes

Russo rushed 27 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns for the Crusaders. He’s scored at least one touchdown in 11 games and eclipsed the century mark for rushing yards for the 10th time. He has 24 rushing TDs this season.

Delsea ran 46 times for 253 yards, raising its season total to 3,783 yards – the most by any South Jersey squad.

Delsea’s defense provided tons of pressure on Camden’s quarterbacks, recording seven sacks, including two apiece for Alex Grippo and Jonathan Harris. Giuliano Conigliaro had Delsea’s lone takeaway, a pick in the second quarter.

The Crusaders had four sacks on Camden’s last possession, including one for Russo.

Camden was held to just 52 yards on the ground. Mahki Brunson and Jaythan Candelario each threw a touchdown pass for the Panthers.

The game was played on Saturday morning after a security threat postponed the game on Friday night. There was a heavy police presence at the game and extra security at the gate, but there were no incidents at the venue.

