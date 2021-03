General manager Brian Cashman gives final updates before Yankees break camp

Associated Press

Corey Kluber will follow ace Gerrit Cole in the New York Yankees' rotation, and Jameson Taillon will be skipped the first time through as the team builds him up slowly in his return following Tommy John surgery. Cole will start Thursday's opener against Toronto at Yankee Stadium and Kluber, returning from two injury-filled seasons, will start Saturday against the Blue Jays. “When he's at his best, he's kind of masterful and precise,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.