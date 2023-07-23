General Booty named to 247Sports’ CFB all-name team

There are a ton of unique names in college football that it sometimes feels like a sketch from “Key & Peele”.

247Sports comes up with a team just about every year of the players with the most unique names at each position.

This year, the starting quarterback is none other than Oklahoma’s backup General Booty.

Booty transferred to Oklahoma before last season after spending one year at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas.

While there he threw for more than three thousand yards and 25 touchdowns.

Those numbers ranked second in the nation among NJCAA players. In one game he threw for 528 yards and eight touchdowns.

After sorting through rosters across the FBS, here is 247Sports' All-Name Team for the 2023 college football season. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZnNbS7vksB — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 21, 2023

Booty comes from an athletic family. His father, Abram Booty played wide receiver, and his uncle Josh played quarterback for the LSU Tigers.

Another uncle, John David Booty played quarterback for the USC Trojans and Pete Carroll.

So, he definitely has some talent and comes from a great football background. However, he probably won’t ever take a meaningful snap at Oklahoma unless there’s some kind of injury.

He comes into the season as Oklahoma’s fourth-string quarterback behind Dillon Gabriel, Jackson Arnold and Davis Beville.

But having that last name has also opened him to making some serious NIL money. According to On3, Booty has a NIL evaluation of $118K.

He has partnerships with “Crimson and Cream” and ” More Than Just a Name” collectives.

He has merchandise you can purchase, and yes, even “The General’s” Crimson and Cream in a hilarious video he posted on Instagram.

