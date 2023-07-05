Gene Smith responds to question of whether Ryan Day is on the ‘hot seat’ after Michigan losses

If you’ve been listening to some of the national media and those up in Ann Arbor, many would have you believe that Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is on the proverbial “hot seat” after losing to Michigan two straight years. Because of it, there hasn’t been a Big Ten title and OSU missed out on the College Football Playoff in 2021.

I’ve never bought into the notion that a third straight loss to Michigan would result in Day’s firing. He’s got a 45-6 record, has been to the College Football Playoff three of the last four years, and has the culture and recruiting in a very, very good spot.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But don’t take it from Mr. Sportswriter here. No, instead, thanks to the Columbus Dispatch, you can hear about Day’s job status directly from the man that makes the decision on those sorts of things, Ohio State Athletic Director, Gene Smith.

The Dispatch’s Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz sat down with Smith (subscription may be required) for a wide-ranging interview, and asked the OSU AD about the job Day is doing as the caretaker of the Ohio State football program and if his job is in jeopardy.

“He’s (Ryan Day) really grown. He’s really, really good,” Smith told the Dispatch. “You said it. 45-6. At the end of the day, sure, we have to win that game (against Michigan). We’ve got to win the Big Ten championship and get to the national championship game and win that at some point, which is something that he aspires to do. But he’s done a great job. You look at the culture of the team. They’re good young men. That’s the culture you want. He’s embraced the things that were in place after Urban (Meyer) left, but then he’s enhanced so many other things. I feel great about him, and he’s our coach for the future.”

When pressed further about Day’s status as the head coach of the OSU program, Smith was candid and to the point about the job he is doing in his opinion — the one that matters of course.

Advertisement

“He’s not in that situation at all (on the hot seat). But that’s normal,” continued Smith. “That’s what we all deal with. The platforms of people being able to express their opinions have changed. You’re going to hear from everyone, no matter whether they’re rational or prudent. It’s the truth. I always keep it in perspective. His record is phenomenal.”

Ohio State AD Gene Smith talks football, losses to Michigan and Ryan Day in Q&A https://t.co/duI9x1Shu6 — Columbus Dispatch (@DispatchAlerts) June 30, 2023

That sounds about as clear as things can be. Smith has always gotten the big picture, yet embracing of reality. Sure, Day has to beat Michigan and go win a national championship at some point, but the program isn’t in dire straights despite what some Michigan media members think.

Maybe that changes if a third straight loss to the Wolverines happens, but there would have to be a lot more things catching on fire around the Woody Hayes Athletic Center before we believe the program is burning down.

Advertisement

I have a feeling we’ll see the fruits of the labor that’s been put in during the 2023 season.

More!

Watch: Former Ohio State guard Aaron Craft still dominates the court Early odds released for five 2023 Ohio State football games Ranking Big Ten athletic programs based on final Directors' Cup Standings Top three cornerbacks in the Big Ten for 2023 Former Ohio State guard Taylor Mikesell released from WNBA for a second time

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire