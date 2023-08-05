Gene Smith releases statement on additions of Oregon and Washington to Big Ten

The Big Ten conference is expanding yet again. Just a little over a year after the two L.A. schools, UCLA and USC defected from the Pac-12 to join the conference, we have two more suitors from the Pacific Northwest, Oregon and Washington. So — stay with me — there will now be eighteen teams in the new and improved (we think) Big Ten.

The reactions from around the college football world have been about as swift as this all played out, and Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith got into the act, releasing a statement on the addition of the Ducks and Huskies.

“Welcoming the universities of Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten is exciting for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans,” said Smith. “Both schools are members of the AAU and share Ohio State’s commitment to excellence in the classroom and on the playing field.”

Smith went further on X (formerly Twitter) to talk about the opportunities to bring the Ohio State brand to other parts of the country.

“The additional west coast teams will assist with the integration of USC and UCLA, and provide additional opportunities for our student athletes to compete in front of Buckeye alumni and fans from coast to coast.”

We’ll have more on this fast-swirling news and what it all means for Ohio State and the Big Ten in general from the need to shake up schedules, travel considerations, matchup scenarios, and more.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire