Gene Lang was the best player to wear No. 33 for the Broncos

From 1960-2020, only two players ever wore No. 33 for more than three seasons with the Denver Broncos: running back/fullback Gene Lang (1984-1987) and defensive back Jimmy Spencer (2000-2003).

Consequently, it’s tough to pick the best player to ever wear No. 33 in Denver. Spencer recorded six interceptions with the Broncos, but we’re going with Lang, who played two more games (55) in Denver than Spencer (53).

Lang played both as a fullback and as a running back, rushing 210 times for 757 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Broncos. He also hauled in 57 receptions for 439 yards and seven scores.

Lang helped the team reach Super Bowls XXI and XXII in his final two seasons with the club.

After playing four years in Denver, Lang spent the final three years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons. He hung up his cleats following the 1990 season with 2,428 yards from scrimmage and 20 TDs on his resume.

Lang rushed for a touchdown in the team’s 38-36 win over the Los Angeles Raiders in Week 1 of the 1986 season:

Javonte Williams could easily end up on this list in the future, but for now, Lang has five more touchdowns, so he gets the nod for the time being.

