Gene Frenette: Seminoles have easiest path to CFP, things more complicated for Gators, 'Canes, UCF

When examining the state of Power 5 college football in the Sunshine State, it’s only fair to start with the program maximizing its potential instead of those now compelling fans to lose their rant-obsessed minds.

Florida State began showing signs of emerging from the abyss last year in Mike Norvell’s third season. The Seminoles’ ascent has continued, putting them on the easiest path of any team in the country for a College Football Playoff invitation.

While Florida, Miami and UCF supporters are lamenting seasons gone awry, FSU is 9-0 and in perfect position to reach the four-team playoff in its last year of existence.

Florida State has the right quarterback in Jordan Travis (13) and head coach in Mike Norvell in his third season to be a national championship contender.

Bookmakers in Las Vegas give the ‘Noles better odds than other national contenders Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Washington and Oregon to make the College Football Playoff. And that’s because FSU will be heavily favored in all its remaining games, starting with Miami by 14.5 points at home on Saturday.

It also has another big rivalry game at Florida on Nov. 25, but that doesn’t look like a huge obstacle at the moment either. With the Gators a hot mess after their home overtime loss to Arkansas, no opponent other than maybe Louisville (if it reaches the ACC title game) looks formidable enough to derail FSU before the CFP.

Next week’s cupcake opponent, North Alabama, will be an opportunity to either rest some banged-up starters or limit their snaps. So the ‘Noles simply have a bigger margin for error than other potential Power 5 conference champions.

As long as Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback Jordan Travis stays healthy — he had a minor knee issue near the end of Saturday’s 24-7 win at Pittsburgh — the truth is FSU doesn’t have to bring its “A” game to go unbeaten. All the other contenders have one or two difficult opponents left who could knock them out of the CFP.

Frankly, the biggest enemy for the ‘Noles at this point is complacency. FSU is already assured of a spot in the ACC Championship game for the first time since 2014, so the important thing for Norvell is making sure his players stay focused for Miami, Florida and whoever they play for the conference title.

What makes heavy underdogs UM and UF so dangerous is they’d feel a lot better about their disappointing seasons by ruining FSU’s expected march to the Final Four.

Not since the Jameis Winston years have the Seminoles been in position to dominate their in-state rivals as they could now, but there’s no guarantee it’ll happen.

FSU had significant injuries for the Pitt game, not having top receivers Keon Coleman or Johnny Wilson available. That was certainly a factor in having their streak of 14 games scoring 30-plus points snapped.

But that adversity was diminished by seldom-used junior receiver Ja’khi Douglas, who stepped up with a career-high six catches for 115 yards. The significance of getting to the ACC title game wasn’t lost on him or others who have been around Norvell’s program rebuild, going through COVID-19 to start out and an 8-13 record in his first two seasons.

“Since I’ve been here, four years, we’ve been through some ups and downs,” Douglas said after the Pitt victory. “It’s great that we get a chance to show the ACC and the whole world that Florida State is back.”

Whether FSU is back to where it was in the Winston years remains to be seen. For now, there’s a significant gap between the ‘Noles and their in-state peers.

To ensure it staying that way, Norvell’s challenge is to make sure the players don’t take the program’s massive progress for granted.

Complacency is a killer.

Florida coach Billy Napier, looking at the scoreboard during the second half of Saturday's 39-36 loss to Arkansas, needs to his program better organized and quickly.

Napier’s trial by fire

From the moment Florida’s Trey Smack missed a 44-yard, game-winning field goal with four seconds left in regulation, right after an illegal substitution penalty sent the Gators five yards further back against Arkansas, you could feel the tension mounting.

When UF (5-4) ultimately lost in overtime, bypassing its best chance to become bowl eligible, the knives predictably came out on social media about Billy Napier and whether he’s the right coach to keep leading the program.

It’s a fair question about a coach who is 11-11 overall and 6-8 in the SEC since his arrival. Florida is staring at the possibility of absorbing a third consecutive losing season, which hasn’t happened since Harry S. Truman occupied the White House, so unrest in Gainesville is rampant.

All the angst is warranted on some levels, and a bit of overreaction on others. To think Napier was going to transform UF into a threat to Georgia for East division supremacy in his second year would be delusional.

It’s not going to happen next year either when the schedule gets a lot tougher, among the changes being losing Vanderbilt and picking up Texas. Then we’ll see in 2024 how much the gap closes when promising 4-star quarterback recruit D.J. Lagway (providing he sticks around) may be comfortably settled in as the starter.

In the meantime, Napier isn’t making things easy on himself by not having things buttoned-up from an organization standpoint. He clearly struggles as a play-caller and miscalculated not hiring a special-teams coordinator.

On top of his game-day foibles, Napier could probably use a media coach/adviser, somebody to help him avoid the coach-speak responses he too often spouts during press conferences.

For example, when asked Monday about how the Gators could achieve better consistency in some “struggling” areas, Napier talked about how “we’re close,” then went cherry-picking when it came to one of the biggest areas of concern, his special teams.

“Look, nobody wants to talk about special teams,” said Napier. “But if you take away a PAT and a field goal, we’re probably sitting here saying that’s the best performance of the year.”

Sure, Billy. But here’s the deal: that PAT and missed field goal impacted by a penalty is four points that made the difference between winning and losing. You can’t take away the bad plays and just keep the good Ricky Pearsall punt returns or solid kick coverage.

Dark days in Gator country

Besides, it’s not like special teams had been setting much of a high bar to begin with. It sends a much better message to the fan base when you own the costly mistakes, as opposed to sugar-coating a gut-punching loss by going into long-winded sermons about character and how your team showed plenty of fight.

The expectations at Florida or for any Power 5 football program with big-time resources is that players will grind and battle for 60 minutes. That’s a given, not some kind of hard-to-reach standard.

All that said, Napier deserves another couple years to get this fixed and whatever growing pains that might bring with it.

Firing him after this season, which would mean a $32 million buyout, is only going to set the Gators’ program back further and probably compel Lagway to look for another place to play.

But given that quarterback Graham Mertz has passing numbers (2,409 passing yards, 17 TDs, 2 interceptions) almost identical to Travis and his accuracy rate is a ridiculous 73.9 percent, Florida should have a slightly better record.

As was the case with Norvell when FSU went through trying times in his second season, it’s on Napier to keep recruiting good players and coach his program into relevance.

This was part of Napier’s opening statement on Monday, saying: “I think that no matter how much you know or think you know, you’ve got to make sure that you can learn from every single situation.”

Well, Napier has some learning to do. And the quicker he learns, the sooner Florida can start winning and fans can stop wondering if they have the right coach.

Florida now needs to spring an upset in road games either at No. 18-ranked LSU or 16th-ranked Missouri, or the less promising prospect of taking down No. 4-ranked FSU at home in three weeks, to become bowl-eligible. That's a daunting prospect for a team struggling to make clutch plays in big moments.

Maybe it was fitting the Gators wore all-black uniforms for the first time against Arkansas. It’s a dark period in Gainesville.

Nov 4, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) throws a pass as he is pressured by North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Davin Vann (1) during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Miami, UCF face different challenges

Both Miami and UCF have gone through varying quarterback issues this season, but the more alarming problem is the regression of Hurricanes veteran starter Tyler Van Dyke.

After having an 11-1 touchdown-interception ratio in his first four games, all UM victories, Van Dyke has thrown 10 interceptions in his last four games, now giving him the most picks of any Power 5 QB in the country.

Van Dyke’s decline hit a big pothole Saturday when he tossed three interceptions, never leading the Hurricanes into the end zone in a 20-6 loss at North Carolina State.

For a three-year starter expected to be one of the best at his position in the country, Van Dyke getting only three points on three trips into the red zone sealed Miami’s third conference loss and eliminated the ‘Canes from ACC title game consideration.

Whether Van Dyke keeps his job or relinquishes it to freshman Emory Williams, who replaced him in UM’s overtime win over Clemson when he got hurt, is now a talking point.

Miami coach Mario Cristobal didn’t try to defuse any QB controversy, saying: “The passing game certainly hasn’t been what it needs to be.”

The ‘Canes, with FSU, second-place Louisville and a road game at Boston College remaining, have improved over Cristobal’s first season. But for a coach part of two of UM’s five national championship teams, his program remains far away from reaching its desired destination.

UCF (4-5) finally won its first Big 12 game, hanging on for a 28-26 win at Cincinnati, but the transition away from the American Athletic Conference has been an eye-opener because the Knights can’t stop anybody.

Before holding on at Cincy, the Knights had allowed 40.4 points per game in Big 12 games, albeit they blew a massive lead in a 36-35 home loss to Baylor and took Oklahoma to the wire in a 31-29 setback.

Whether UCF qualifies for a bowl or not — it must either beat Oklahoma State at home Saturday or win at Texas Tech next week to stay in the hunt — coach Gus Malzahn must acquire more talent on defense.

The Knights can move the chains and score points with quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who missed three games with a knee injury.

However, the defense is too much a liability. UCF’s national rankings on defense are as follows: 127th against the run (211.8 yards), 109th in third-down efficiency (.445), 101 in total defense (414.4 yards) and tied for 98th in points allowed (29.44).

Miami needs Van Dyke to stop throwing picks. UCF needs a less porous defense. Florida needs Napier to manage the program better.

Florida State and Norvell have none of those issues. That’s why the ‘Noles, though not without flaws of their own, are deservedly enjoying a return to prominence.

