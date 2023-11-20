Gene Frenette: Season-ending injury to FSU's Jordan Travis worst part of statewide horror show

Questions worth asking about a brutal end to Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis’ season and the collarbone injury to Florida’s Graham Mertz that casts a weird vibe over Saturday’s rivalry game, the Jaguars’ possible path to a No. 1 AFC playoff seed and despicable behavior by so many facets of Michigan’s football program:

How can all college football fans, beyond FSU supporters, not cringe seeing Travis sustain a gruesome left leg injury that will likely sabotage the Seminoles’ chances of winning a national title or potentially making the College Football Playoff?

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) saw his season come to an end Saturday night with a gruesome left leg injury against North Alabama, making the Seminoles' quest to beat Florida in Gainesville and finish the season unbeaten a lot harder.

If that wasn’t ugly enough, how agonizing was it to see Mertz exit a maddening 33-31 loss at Missouri after the extra effort he made to run through two tacklers for a first down?

Florida's chances of upsetting No. 4-ranked Florida State will be harder if quarterback Graham Mertz, injured in a 33-31 loss at Missouri, can't play, though Max Brown played admirably in his absence.

How bizarre is it now to have an FSU-Florida matchup in Gainesville with playoff implications for one team and bowl eligibility for another, but without either team having their starting quarterback?

Doesn’t it only add to FSU’s frustration of losing Travis that it happened against a sub-par FCS team like North Alabama that allowed 58 straight points to backup QB Tate Rodemaker?

How much will losing Travis impact a College Football Playoff selection committee decision on the last playoff spot if it comes down to the 13-0 Seminoles and 1-loss conference champions like possibly Oregon, Texas or Alabama with more quality wins?

Doesn’t it feel like somebody might get left out of the last 4-team College Football Playoff whose exclusion will feel like a massive injustice?

Could CW network have been any more inconsiderate by repeatedly showing replays of Travis’ awful injury?

Did CW not understand a large portion of the viewers were likely Florida State fans that probably had their fill after two replays?

Who thinks the Seminoles are good enough to still beat Florida and 10th-ranked Louisville in the ACC Championship game with Rodemaker running FSU’s offense?

Do you give FSU anything more than a 20 percent chance of winning a CFP game with Rodemaker at quarterback?

Napier microscope never ends

With all the criticism directed at Florida coach Billy Napier this season, how much cachet did he gain with a frustrated fan base by being one play away from beating Missouri without Mertz and playing backups at both offensive tackle positions?

That said, why did Napier use his last timeout with the clock already stopped and 14 seconds left in the first half against Missouri, ruining any chance to get a field goal try for Trey Smack if Mertz had completed an 18-20 yard pass over the middle?

Has any coach in Florida history seen a heavier week-to-week referendum on his job security from the Gators’ fan base than Napier?

Couldn’t Napier do more to dissuade it by not letting so many little things on game day slip through the cracks?

How many Power 5 defenses in the country would allow even LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels to convert a 4th-and-17 with the game on the line, much less Missouri’s Brady Cook on that 27-yard pass connection to Luther Burden?

Should the Gators put any limit on how many times explosive running back Trevor Etienne gets the ball?

How much was Etienne kicking himself for not staying inbounds before Smack’s go-ahead field goal, allowing Missouri to preserve what turned out to be a much-needed last timeout?

Considering that he’s barely played at all, how gutsy a performance did Florida get from backup quarterback and dangerous runner Max Brown?

Does it seem more plausible now that Mertz might come back for another season and give incoming star recruit DJ Lagway the benefit of having a real mentor?

Jaguars-Texans matchup huge implications

How remarkable is it that the Houston Texans have gone from a rebuilding team many believed would finish last in the AFC South to one controlling its destiny in the division with seven games remaining?

Will there be any NFL matchup this weekend with greater postseason implications than the Jaguars-Houston showdown at NRG Stadium?

Does anything look more peculiar about an NFL series than seeing the Texans have won 16 of the last 19 meetings with the Jaguars since 2014?

Has Texans quarterback CJ Stroud already put a lock on the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award?

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans looks to pass during the first half of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium on Nov. 19, 2023, in Houston, Texas.

Given that future Jaguars’ opponents Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have both lost their starting quarterbacks, don’t you think Jacksonville is well positioned to get at least a No. 2 AFC playoff seed if it beats the Texans on Sunday?

Don’t you think the chances of anybody catching the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 1 seed must include the Philadelphia Eagles beating them on Monday Night Football?

What are the chances that the Jaguars’ Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk, Travis Etienne and Evan Engram all have 1,000-yard seasons?

Is there a more underachieving NFL team, currently and historically, than the Los Angeles Chargers?

Does anybody look more like a lame-duck NFL coach than the Chargers’ Brandon Staley?

Dirty look for Michigan football

With the spotlight intensifying on Michigan football for a sign-stealing scandal and coach Jim Harbaugh accepting a three-game suspension, don’t you think the CFP selection committee is privately rooting for Ohio State to beat the Wolverines to eliminate them from the Big Ten championship game?

Between Harbaugh’s 180-degree turn on not fighting the suspension and the firing of linebackers coach Chris Partridge for reportedly trying to interfere with an NCAA investigation into the scandal, does it not make you wonder what else might come out about what Michigan knew and may have covered up?

As if the injuries to Travis and Mertz weren’t bad enough, doesn’t Miami getting stopped near the goal line and falling 38-31 at home to Louisville and UCF missing a PAT kick to lose 24-23 at Texas Tech make Saturday the worst day in college football history for Sunshine State Power 5 teams?

How different would Miami’s 6-5 record look if the Hurricanes had simply taken a knee to close out Georgia Tech in Week 6 instead of fumbling that game away?

How different would UCF’s 5-6 record be if the Knights hadn’t blown a 35-7 second-half lead in Week 5 to Baylor in their Big 12 home debut?

Though chances are slim even if Georgia goes unbeaten that quarterback Carson Beck wins the Heisman Trophy, don’t you think the Mandarin High product has done enough to at least be in the conversation more than he is?

Why do so many media, especially ESPN that televises the Heisman Trophy ceremony, insist on trying to influence the outcome of the race before votes are even cast?

Is it too much to ask voters to do their own research about the quality of defenses that Heisman candidates face, instead of just choosing between whatever names ESPN puts up on a television screen?

Since there’s so many meaningful games left, isn’t it bogus for any voter to put out a narrative about a definitive Heisman favorite when there’s multiple deserving candidates to choose from?

Can voters do all candidates the courtesy of waiting until all the conference championship games are played before casting their ballot?

