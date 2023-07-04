Gene Frenette: Pass rush aside, Jaguars' improved depth should equip them to deal with injuries

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the necessary depth to deal with Cam Robinson’s four-game suspension, a proven plan that was successful last year when the veteran left tackle missed the last five games (playoffs included) with a knee injury.

Walker Little, a second-round draft pick from 2021, filled in admirably when Robinson was sidelined. So much so that if Little does it again for the suspended Robinson in the first four games of 2023, the Jaguars could have a tough decision to make about who will be Trevor Lawrence’s blind-side protector for a Week 5 matchup with the Buffalo Bills in London.

It’s doubtful the Jaguars would pay Robinson the pro-rated remainder of his $11.55 million salary to not play left tackle, even if Little is the future at that spot, but that’s a good problem, right?

You know the roster build is going well when a backup tackle shows little or no performance decline at one of the game’s critical positions over a five-game stretch. It’s a testimony to the quality depth offensive line coach Phil Rauscher has built along the O-line.

Still, it also begs this question: have GM Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson fortified the roster enough to minimize potential attrition at other positions, keeping the heavily favored Jaguars on track to win another AFC South title and a high playoff seed?

Good health is paramount to any team's success and easily overlooked until injuries hit. In 2017 when the Jaguars made a playoff run to the AFC title game, they had only two defensive starters miss a combined three games all season.

Last year, the Jaguars had nine starters miss a combined 42 games (playoffs included), with cornerback Shaquille Griffin and left guard Ben Bartch missing 14 apiece. Lawrence getting hot in the second half of the season allowed them to overcome that attrition and make the playoffs.

Leaving the unimaginable loss of Lawrence out of the equation — few NFL teams can afford to lose a starting quarterback for any extended period without a major drop-off — the Jaguars might be better equipped in 2023 to handle injuries at more positions than any time in recent memory.

There’s one obvious exception: with the dearth of pass-rushers, the importance of starters Josh Allen and Travon Walker staying healthy is indisputable. Barring the unlikely acquisition of a Yannick Ngakoue or another veteran pass-rusher, that tandem and cornerback Tyson Campell are probably the most indispensable players on defense.

Heading into training camp, Baalke and Pederson appear content to roll with unproven backup pass-rushers, among them K’Lavon Chaisson, Jordan Smith, De’Shaan Dixon and fifth-round draft pick Yasir Abdullah.

That’s a bit of a scary thought because the Jaguars’ biggest weakness — a major factor in why they couldn’t derail the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the regular season or playoffs — was their inability to get after the quarterback.

The Jaguars had zero sacks in 120 minutes of football against Kansas City. In their 28-year history, that had only happened four times in one season and not since the Tennessee Titans did it in 2009.

Pass-rush development, creativity needed

It’s hard to ignore the connection between a quality pass rush and getting to the postseason.

Seven of the top-10 quarterback-sacking teams last year, including Super Bowl participants Philadelphia Eagles and KC at 1-2, made the playoffs. The Jaguars’ 35 sacks were the second-fewest among postseason teams, ahead of only the Cincinnati Bengals (30).

With teams relying heavily on player rotation along the defensive line and edge, it’s imperative for the Jaguars to find better depth in those areas. Nowhere is the need for quality backups more glaring than at pass-rusher.

A couple things in this area must occur in order for the Jaguars to make any kind of a Super Bowl run. The obvious is Allen finding ways to turn a high volume of quarterback pressures into sacks, and Walker — a No. 1 draft pick with massive expectations — making the second-year ascent that all his coaches keep insisting will happen.

But this can’t be just a two-man show. Pederson has said he expects with another year in coordinator Mike Caldwell’s system, backups like Chaisson, Smith and Dixon must ascend to make up for the loss of Arden Key to the Tennessee Titans, plus free agent Dawuane Smoot still in limbo as he recovers from a torn Achilles.

That’s a pretty big if. It’s probably going to take all of training camp and a good chunk of the preseason for Pederson and his staff to get a feel on whether some kind of pass-rush-by-committee approach can work.

Baalke leaves open the possibility of a summertime acquisition, but the pass-rush pickings on the market are pretty slim.

“There’s always time to add,” Baalke said after the draft. “We’re in a good situation with a cap perspective. We’re a lot less tight on the [salary] cap than we were a year ago. There’s room to work here.

“Coach and I talked about this right after the draft. We’re not done putting this team together. … But I would expect us to continue to make some moves. How big they are, how small they are, that remains to be seen.”

Three weeks before training camp, finding adequate pass-rush depth has to be the Jaguars’ top priority.

Plenty of backup options

Either through the draft, free agency or trade, the back end of the Jaguars’ roster is on the upswing.

With a record 13 draft picks in April, there’s plenty of optimism about the Jaguars having a better insurance policy at several position groups, most notably offensive line, running back, linebacker and across special teams.

Rauscher is confident his O-line will not only weather Robinson’s absence, but have solid Plan Bs in place for injuries across the entire front. First-round draft pick Anton Harrison will step in immediately at right tackle for free agent departure Jawaan Taylor.

“Doug [Pederson], Trent [Baalke], myself, Press [Taylor, offensive coordinator] and the offensive staff have a bunch of contingency plans for different scenarios right now,” said Rauscher. “We feel good about the whole group, it’s strong.

“Overall, the guys have gotten a lot of work in this offseason, playing different spots, trying new techniques. There’s going to be some moving parts and we understand that.”

Veterans Tyler Shatley and Josh Wells figure to be dependable in multiple roles. A healthy Bartch will return to compete against Shatley at left guard. If supremely motivated rookie Cooper Hodges from Baker County High makes the roster, there should be less concern than in previous years about the O-line backups holding up their end.

Looking elsewhere, teams could do a lot worse than having receivers Jamal Agnew, Tim Jones and sixth-round draft pick Parker Washington as leading candidates for supporting roles. Second-round draft pick Brenton Strange will be a tight end upgrade behind Evan Engram, who has yet to sign his franchise tender, keeping his future beyond 2023 a bit murky.

The running back depth looks stronger than it has in years. Third-round draft pick Tank Bigsby and free agent D’Ernest Johnson, who was a valuable backup to the Cleveland Browns’ Nick Chubb in 2021, makes things less dicey if anything happens to starter Travis Etienne.

Even if draft picks Antonio Johnson, Christian Braswell and Erick Hallett aren’t ready for playing time in the secondary, one or two of them should be contributors on special teams. Rookie Ventrell Miller from Florida has to make the linebacker corps better or he’s a wasted fourth-round draft pick.

When you look beyond the starting 22, the competition for playing time and getting on the 53-man roster figures to be as intense as ever.

NFL teams who sustain winning and consistently make the playoffs have more than just a quality starting lineup.

Quite often, they must rely on replacements to keep the momentum rolling.

Pass rush aside, the Jaguars appear to have the personnel everywhere else to successfully navigate any crisis of attrition.

Gfrenette@jacksonville.com: (904) 359-4540; Follow him on twitter @genefrenette

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Cam Robinson suspension, Jaguars' injuries alleviated by better depth