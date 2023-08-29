Gene Frenette: Napier's challenge with Gators is getting most out of limited QB Graham Mertz

Everything about the Florida Gators’ 2023 season suggests this is a bridge year, something to just get through until a better tomorrow evolves once promising Texas 5-star quarterback DJ Lagway arrives on campus in January.

Oddsmakers believe Florida will have significant growing pains, setting their over-under win total at 5.5, which is about as low a number as you’ll ever see for such a big-brand program.

Any chance the Gators have of improving on last year’s 6-7 record will depend on how well head coach Billy Napier can do one thing: maximize the limited potential of starting quarterback and Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz.

The first major clue comes Thursday night as Florida opens the season at No. 14 Utah, the Gators’ first true road game in the Mountain or Pacific time zone since 1983 when it tied USC 19-19 in Los Angeles.

If Napier is the quarterback whisperer many of his supporters, including Lagway, peg him to be, then he must find a way to turn Mertz into one of those temporary Band-aids that rarely produces great results at the game’s most difficult position.

All the impactful UF quarterbacks over the last 40 years — Wayne Peace, Kerwin Bell, Shane Matthews, Danny Wuerffel, Rex Grossman, Chris Leak, Tim Tebow, Kyle Trask — were long-term solutions.

Even Anthony Richardson, albeit a No. 4 NFL Draft pick, couldn’t translate a tremendous physical skill set into anything special last season in his only year as a starting quarterback with Napier.

The chances of a temporary solution panning out is more likely to happen in this transfer portal age, with more quarterbacks seeking better playing circumstances elsewhere. But few who have watched Mertz, who lacks a big-time arm and isn’t much of a running threat, view him as any kind of savior for UF’s offense.

Certainly nothing close to what Notre Dame has in Wake Forest transplant Sam Hartman, who gives that iconic brand legitimate hope for a rebirth.

While Mertz has plenty of experience with 32 college starts, about a half-dozen quarterback transfers at Power 5 schools — including SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai replacing him at Wisconsin — are more highly regarded from an impact standpoint.

It’ll be up to Napier to use his creativity to accentuate Mertz’s strength as a pocket passer, which means it’s almost imperative that Florida features a strong running game with Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne.

Mertz feels like game manager

The matchup with Utah, which owns a 14-game home winning streak in a tough environment at 51,244-seat Rice-Eccles Stadium, remains wildly unpredictable because of the Utes’ uncertain quarterback situation.

Veteran starter Cameron Rising is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in a Rose Bowl loss, and Utah coach Kyle Whittingham remains coy about his availability. Backup Brandon Rose recently got hurt in a scrimmage that required a hospital trip, so the Gators can’t eliminate the possibility of third-string Bryson Barnes, a former walk-on, getting the starting nod.

“We’re doing all the homework we can here, but there’s really some unique players at quarterback that they have on the roster that can cause you to really evaluate all the scenarios that could happen,” said Napier.

With or without Rising, who threw an ill-advised pass in the end zone that was intercepted by linebacker Amari Burney to seal UF’s 29-26 victory over Utah last year, it probably won’t factor much into how the Gators fare in 2023.

Florida needs a quarterback who is more than serviceable, like Trask was in 2019-20, instead of relying on the opponent’s shortcomings.

The Gators are banking on Mertz being an upgrade — at least in terms of accuracy and production — from John Brantley, Jeff Driskel, Treon Harris, Austin Appleby, Feleipe Franks and several other QBs that were little more than footnotes in UF history over the last decade.

Mertz has nowhere near the athletic skill set of Richardson or Emory Jones the past two years, so Napier must hope his playing experience in the Big Ten will balance things out.

After Mertz officially won the job two weeks ago, Napier seemed to express more tepid than cocksure enthusiasm.

“The big thing I’ve been impressed with is just his ability to come in and learn the system, translate what he knows and apply that to our system,” Napier said. “And then just relentless in approach. He’s probably worked as hard as any player on our team, probably as hard as a lot of players that I’ve been around in terms of the unseen hours.”

Sounds like a quarterback with a quality work ethic, but his past numbers have game manager written all over it.

Mertz threw for 5,382 yards, 38 touchdowns, 26 interceptions and was sacked 48 times at Wisconsin, playing against 24 non-ranked opponents out of 32 games. He was 1-7 against ranked teams, with the Badgers averaging 13.5 points in those eight contests.

Not exactly inspiring numbers for 2023, especially when you consider Florida returns just one starter along the offensive line (center Kingsley Eguakun, who is questionable for Utah with a lower body injury) and its only proven receiving threat is Ricky Pearsall.

Winning season a challenge for UF

Remember all the optimism in Gainesville last year after Florida rallied to beat Utah in the opener? Well, one team went on to win its league championship and the other went 5-7 in its remaining games.

That marked the only time in post-World War II that the Gators beat the first ranked opponent they faced in a season and went on to have a losing record.

A big reason for that, beyond Richardson’s inconsistency, was Florida’s inability on defense to get opponents off the field or stop the run.

Other than NFL prospects in pass-rusher Princely Umanmisien and cornerback Jason Marshall, the Gators have pretty much a revamped defense. Starting linebacker Teradja Mitchell is a fifth-year transfer who played all of one defensive snap last year at Ohio State.

When you look at UF’s schedule in 2023, plus starting over with a new quarterback and a new defensive coordinator (Austin Armstrong) of a unit that has been abysmal the past three years, the ceiling looks no higher than 7-5 for Napier’s second season.

And that’s if a lot goes right for the Gators. That would have to include Mertz being more efficient than he was at Wisconsin, against mostly faster SEC defenses, and a revamped O-line giving him adequate protection.

In some respects, Napier is playing with house money because the odds are stacked against Florida going .500 in SEC play. Outside of Vanderbilt, the Gators’ most winnable league games are Missouri, Kentucky, Arkansas and South Carolina, and three of those matchups are on the road.

UF players have consistently espoused that one of the characteristics of Napier’s program is establishing toughness. What better way to test out that hypothesis than taking a road trip of 2,000-plus miles to face the ranked Utes in high altitude?

Florida is still in the early stages of a major rebuild. If the Gators have any chance of exceeding expectations in 2023, then Billy Napier must get better mileage out of a starting quarterback with a limited skill set.

If not, then DJ Lagway can’t get to Gainesville fast enough.

