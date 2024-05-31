Gene Frenette: Napier testing patience of Florida Gators' fans quicker than most football coaches

It’s more than fair to suggest that even the biggest Billy Napier supporters should have reservations about his future at the University of Florida beyond the 2024 season.

The look and feel of his UF football program these past two years, which has had too many Willie Taggart-like moments of an operation not being buttoned up, has given many Gators pause.

Even Steve Spurrier, the iconic coach paid to be a school ambassador, publicly admitted three months ago to wondering what Napier’s team was doing in certain game situations.

University of Florida football coach Billy Napier, entering his third season, has struggled to win over a Gators' fan base that is running out of patience with the team's mediocre performance the past two years.

This goes beyond his 11-14 record, only the second losing mark by a UF coach in the post-World War II era (Raymond Wolf went 13-24-2 from 1946-49).

It’s how Napier teams tend to self-destruct in game-deciding moments, which partially explains a 2-4 record in SEC games decided by a touchdown or less. Coming up short in nail-biters last year to Arkansas and Missouri, as part of a five-game losing streak to end a 5-7 season, has rightfully called into question his job security.

The dilemma for Florida AD Scott Stricklin, who hired Napier and fired predecessor Dan Mullen after four years of going 34-15, is how much patience will he have with Napier as he prepares to face the toughest schedule of his tenure.

With 2023 opponents South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Missouri being replaced by Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas and Texas A&M — along with Miami and UCF in non-conference play — it's hard to find more than six wins when Georgia, Tennessee, Florida State and LSU must still be navigated.

If UF goes 6-6 with dependable veteran quarterback Graham Mertz as the primary starter, and promising freshman DJ Lagway gets meaningful snaps and shows progress, that may be enough to buy Napier another season.

Granted, being .500 is not the Florida standard and much could depend on how competitive the Gators are in defeat. But unless UF has a losing season or lacks an ascending look, Napier should probably get one full season of Lagway running the offense.

Landing three big-time transfers this past month in offensive lineman Jason Zandamela (USC), receiver Elijhah Badger (Arizona State) and cornerback Cormani McClain (Colorado) is a nice boost from an optics standpoint. Still, much depends on Napier delivering a program that looks like it can be a College Football Playoff contender by 2025.

If Napier can’t produce and is gone this year, then you have to wonder if Lagway will go to the transfer portal without giving the new coach a chance to convince him to stay.

After three straight coaches failing to last more than four years, which hasn’t happened at Florida since the 1920s, the Gators pine for a football program that can be nationally relevant again. So far, much of Napier's tenure has been a week-to-week referendum on his job security.

Frankly, it’s a toss-up whether Stricklin and the Florida administration will have the resolve to stick by Napier because the program keeps falling way short of its potential.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Tough to gauge how long Gators will wait on Napier reviving football program