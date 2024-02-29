Gene Frenette: Napier needs a lot to go right beyond prized QB DJ Lagway to resurrect UF football

It’s a good thing when eight Florida commitments bailed on Billy Napier in November and December — seven of them signing with Southeastern Conference schools — that DJ Lagway wasn’t part of the exodus.

Can you imagine the morale within Gator nation right now if UF’s prized 5-star quarterback, possibly the most hyped recruit in school history besides Tim Tebow and Emmitt Smith, had jumped ship?

Florida Gators recruit DJ Lagway.

Napier — the beleaguered third-year football boss already sitting on arguably the hottest coaching seat in the country — would probably see whatever hope remains for a Florida turnaround evaporate into thin air.

Lagway is more than just a promising quarterback who could potentially lead a Gators’ revival. For the moment, he is practically a Napier lifeline.

So much of the UF optimism, and Napier has doused a good bit of it with head-scratching, game-day decisions and significant staff turnover, is tied to the 6-foot-3, 238-pound QB from the Texas small town of Willis.

Just as UF supporters rejoiced when Tebow, the former Nease High star, chose the Gators over Alabama back in 2006, reeling in Lagway was a huge sigh of relief. Especially after Texas, Auburn, Texas A&M, Georgia and Miami signed away a sizable portion of Napier’s former top-5 recruiting class, dropping Florida to 14th in the current rankings.

Going into spring football, so much uncertainty remains about whether Napier can survive beyond the 2024 season. Even with productive veteran quarterback Graham Mertz returning for a final year, to presumably be the starter and mentor for Lagway, questions remain about Napier’s job security.

Florida football coach Billy Napier (R), seen here gesturing toward assistant tight ends coach William Peagler in the 2022 game against Georgia, is sitting on one of the hottest seats in the country. He will need a lot more than prized quarterback recruit D.J. Lagway to perform at a high level to keep his job and resurrect the program.

Most notably, how will Napier handle the transition from his steady, reliable QB to one many believe could help revive a program coming off three straight losing seasons?

“Everybody thinks [Lagway] is the savior of Florida football, and he might be,” said former UF quarterback Shane Matthews, entering his fourth season as the football radio analyst. “But anybody who has watched Florida the last three years, they know how horrendous we’ve been on the other side of the ball.”

No question, the Gators allowed a program-record 6.44 yards per play last season and 27.6 points per game, 75th in the country. The defense was equally bad in Napier’s first season, allowing 28.9 points and 411.0 yards per game.

But in an era where having the right QB is more critical than ever, Lagway (accounted for 4,631 passing yards and a Texas 6A record 58 touchdowns last year) is a symbol of hope for Gators fans desperately needing positivity about Napier.

NIL muddies the water

Nobody disputes Napier’s hire coinciding with massive changes in college football, the arrival of NIL (name, image and likeness) financial benefits and the transfer portal numbers blowing up, wasn’t good timing for Florida.

The school’s collective got off to a rocky start, and coupled with Napier going 6-7 and 5-7 after a losing season in Dan Mullen’s final year, it put the Gators further behind SEC behemoths Georgia and Alabama.

“This NIL, transfer portal has made it a different game,” said legendary Florida football coach Steve Spurrier, now a paid UF ambassador. “Recruiting is still important, but how do you spend your money? I think Georgia has done the best job of spending their millions. I give them credit. They spread it out. Everybody’s happy there.

“I hope the guys around Mertz and Lagway are getting their fair share [of NIL money]. As a coach, you don’t just have to balance your guys athletically, you got to balance them financially. It’s a balance when you’re paying players.”

Speculation in and out of the media is Lagway received a massive bonus to sign with Florida, and pulls down a five-figure monthly salary. Many believe a big reason why some of those formerly committed Gators signed elsewhere is the NIL money was too enticing.

Seven of the eight players who abandoned UF were on defense, including 5-star defensive back Xavier Filsaime flipping in December to Texas, the Goliath university in his home state.

Georgia nabbed 4-star defensive lineman Nasir Johnson of Dublin, Ga., and UF’s top running back, Trevor Etienne, also transferred to its hated rival in Athens.

“That hurt,” said Spurrier. “How many Gators growing up would think we’d lose our best running back to Georgia?”

The truth is as the SEC arms race escalates with gigantic television money and enormous coaching contracts — Napier is the seventh-highest paid SEC coach at $7.3 million in 2024 — the toughest challenge is raising millions of dollars to compensate the athletes.

In an ever-changing Wild, Wild West recruiting atmosphere, the top players or agents can engage in bidding wars for their services.

“It’s all about paying the players and we paid a lot of money for [5-star edge rusher] LJ McCray and Lagway,” said Matthews, without specifying figures. “We kind of fell behind and NIL hit us at the wrong time. We were caught off guard and we weren’t winning.

“If this NIL business had come in when Spurrier or Urban [Meyer] were here, it wouldn’t have been a problem. It’s been a downslide getting back to where we want to be.

“A lot of coaches who are buddies of mine, they all say if a kid changes his mind [on a commitment], 90 percent of the time it’s because another school upped the [NIL] ante. This is happening all around America.”

Spurrier remains adamant that not Florida or anybody else can simply buy their way into success.”

“One quarterback making a million bucks isn’t going to win championships,” said Spurrier. “It’s about a team believing in each other.”

Napier gives critics lots of ammunition

The water-cooler conversation about Napier’s future hit a new decibel level during the 2023 season as the Gators continued their descent to SEC middle-of-the-pack status.

Florida failed to qualify for a bowl game, struggling to close out winnable games against Arkansas and Missouri. Just as exasperating were the self-inflicted penalties that killed momentum, including the embarrassment of having two special-teams players wearing the same number against Utah.

As much as Spurrier likes Napier personally, he does wonder sometimes if there’s too many cooks in the UF broth with his large amount of support staff. Napier’s refusal to hire a play-caller and special teams coordinator have also been criticized.

“There’s a feeling around the Gators of ‘what the heck are we doing?’ There’s a lot of questions that I don’t have the answers to about organization,” said Spurrier. “Just because you hire the most people doesn’t mean you’re going to win. All these extra people, I question how much that really helps.

“Billy [Napier] is a good guy who works his tail off. I like Billy, good family man. But we do wish the organization was a little bit more tidy.”

Several coaches have either left the program, been reassigned or gotten pink-slipped by Napier. Secondary coach Corey Raymond and defensive line coach Sean Spencer got the ax, replaced by Will Harris and Gerald Chapman, respectively.

Linebackers coach Jay Batemen left to become defensive coordinator at Texas A&M. Napier replaced him with Ron Roberts, also named co-defensive coordinator to work with Austin Armstrong. Problems on special teams compelled Napier to hire Joe Houston to work with Chris Couch.

Chris Fitzgerald, a newly hired strength and conditioning coach, has already departed to take the same job at Boston College. In recent days, UF support staff member Joe Hamilton, who was instrumental in recruiting Lagway and got promoted to Director of Scouting and Recruiting, left to take a job at Texas A&M.

That kind of turnover only adds to the reservations about Napier, also facing the specter of an NCAA investigation tied to the recruitment of former QB commitment Jaden Rashada, being the long-term answer in Gainesville.

“I think there’s a lot of people that don’t have the patience on the football side and are clamoring for something different,” said SEC Network analyst Chris Doering, a former UF receiver (1992-95). “I don’t think anybody argues Napier is a tremendous person, but a lot of fans wonder if he’s the right fit.

“You got to win, be entertaining and have a swagger about you. I think a lot of fans question his laid-back temperament. Everybody knows I want Florida to win every single game, but I have to be objective with what’s going on. I don’t think anybody would say going 5-7 or 6-6 is acceptable.”

Will Lagway stay for long haul?

Once the flood of Florida commitments changing their mind started well before the December signing day, many feared Lagway might follow the herd.

Whether it was financial incentive or loyalty to Napier, or a combination of both, many SEC insiders were impressed Florida kept him in the fold.

“What I like is Lagway never wavered from his recruitment,” said Doering. “I don’t want guys going back to the transfer portal and asking for more money. My hope is we’re getting guys that want to be Florida Gators.

“One of the more frustrating things [from transfers] was hearing, ‘I want to win now.’ Whatever happened to building something? I hope Lagway can change that mentality of going somewhere else to win.”

Everything appears good for now, but given the constant churn of college football, nothing can be guaranteed. With Florida falling to middle-of-the-pack SEC status, plus inordinate turnover within Napier’s program in a short time, it’ll be interesting to see if Lagway stays at least three years.

So much depends on how the 2024 season unfolds. The Gators have a brutal closing schedule (at Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, at Texas, LSU, Ole Miss, at Florida State), so even going 7-5 might be optimistic.

Does Napier just give Lagway a situational role, like Tebow did his freshman year with Chris Leak as the starter. Or does he feature him as the starter by sometime in November? UF fans can only hope Napier makes it work like Meyer did with one dependable veteran QB and his ballyhooed backup?

“I’m hoping he can use both Mertz and Lagway and have them be a complementary factor in the offense,” said Doering. “I guarantee you even if Mertz doesn’t have a bad game, fans will be clamoring for Lagway. A highly recruited quarterback is the shiny new toy.

“That’s going to be a balancing act not just for Napier, but the players as well. They have to be mature enough to know you don’t have to choose one or the other. They can both be right for different game situations.”

But this might be the biggest conundrum of all: if Napier gets fired, will Lagway want to stick around or immediately put his name in the transfer portal?

Either way, there’s no doubt Lagway has a ton of leverage regardless of how his UF career plays out. Whatever hope Florida has about eventually challenging Georgia for SEC supremacy or landing one of 12 College Football Playoff berths rests with their biggest recruiting prize in decades.

DJ Lagway will need a strong mental resolve to handle all the pressure being heaped on him.

That includes maybe saving Billy Napier’s job.

