Gene Frenette: Jaguars testing new waters with back-to-back London games versus Falcons, Bills

While the Jaguars playing back-to-back games in London isn’t likely to become a regular thing, they must capitalize on the opportunity this first-time experience affords them in 2023.

As expected, the NFL announced Wednesday the Jaguars would be playing twice in London this season, first a home game against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 1 at Wembley Stadium. Then on Oct. 8, the Jaguars will face the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills as the visiting team at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Frankly, the Jaguars couldn’t have scripted a better London two-step than this Falcons-Bills doubleheader across the Atlantic.

Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence, seen here celebrating a touchdown against the Denver Broncos last year at Wembley Stadium in London, is scheduled to become the first NFL quarterback to play back-to-back games in London this year when the Jaguars face the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley on October 1, then the Buffalo BIlls on October 8 at Tottenham Hotspur.

Looking at the nine home games this season, the Falcons and Carolina Panthers are easily the least attractive opponents. If the Jaguars had to lose a home game to London, either of those NFC South teams is better than playing a division game in London or fans losing the opportunity to see the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens or San Francisco 49ers (all playoff teams last year) at TIAA Bank Field.

Week 2 in London also sets up nicely. It’s a no-brainer that getting to play Buffalo — coming off a 13-3 season and with Josh Allen among the top three quarterbacks on the schedule — away from Highmark Stadium significantly diminishes the homefield advantage for what figures to be the Jaguars’ toughest road opponent in 2023.

Sure, there’ll be plenty of Bills fans at Tottenham Hotspur, but it’s not the same snake pit as playing the game in Buffalo, where Allen’s team is 23-6 the past three years.

When you consider Allen and a large majority of the Bills players have never played an international game, plus the Jaguars will already be settled in London for 10 days when that matchup takes place, how can it not be an edge for the black and teal?

Trevor makes things better

Though only 4-5 in London games, the Jaguars now having ascending quarterback Trevor Lawrence greatly enhances their chances of winning than when the Jaguars had a weaker roster and Blake Bortles or Gardner Minshew under center.

Circumstances are better than they’ve ever been for the Jaguars to win across the pond. This London double dip could work in their favor, no matter how the rest of the NFL schedule plays out when it’s released Thursday night.

Keep in mind, playing two games in London may only be a one-time opportunity or a once-in-a-great-while thing for the Jaguars, who have played one game there annually since 2013, with the exception of the COVID-19 pandemic year in 2020.

“This was just one of those years where the schedules aligned right and we have an extra home game,” Jaguars president Mark Lamping told the Times-Union after the Wednesday NFL announcement. “This will be the first time a team hasn’t had to fly to London to play a game because we’re already there.

“We were a natural party to ask. We’re anxious to learn and apply that learning into any future decisions [on playing an extra game in London].”

It’ll be up to the NFL, which has already received input from head coach Doug Pederson, as to when the Jaguars will have their bye week in 2023. That’s going to be a tough call.

If the Jaguars take a bye in Week 6 right after playing in London, which they have done seven of their previous nine times, the downside is it forces them to play for 12 consecutive remaining weeks of the regular season.

Only in 2017, after beating the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, and last year after losing to the Denver Broncos in Week 8, did the Jaguars continue to play games upon returning from London before taking a bye week.

When will Jaguars get bye week?

It’s a calculated risk either way for Pederson, who expressed a preference in 2022 to wait another two weeks after the Denver loss for a bye. The Jaguars beat the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20 at home the following week, then lost 27-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium before getting a week off.

Lamping says he leaves the bye week aspect of the schedule up to what Pederson believes is best for the team. If the Jaguars pass on a bye after London, that leaves it up to the whims of the NFL schedule-makers.

“They would have expressed their preference to the NFL,” said Lamping. “You always have the chance to take it after the international game.”

Playing back-to-back London games in early October, even with the Jaguars having more experience doing it than any other NFL team, doesn’t come without some risk. It’s no guarantee being in the UK for an extended period will make things better for the Jaguars for that second game against Buffalo since nobody has ever tried it.

Still, since only a handful of Bills players have experienced playing a game in London — receiver Stefon Diggs, defensive tackle DaQuon Jones, defensive end Shaq Lawson and punter Sam Martin among them — it’s reasonable to think the Jaguars’ chances of winning significantly increase by taking that game away from the city of Buffalo.

While it’s not as important as the impact on the football field, playing back-to-back games undoubtedly helps to build the Jaguars’ brand. That’s two consecutive weeks of the Jaguars playing stand-alone NFL games, albeit at 9:30 a.m. EST and 6:30 a.m. on the West coast.

This is virgin territory for the Jaguars. They’ll undoubtedly weigh what happens with playing back-to-back games in London on whether they return for a second bite of this apple.

For now, the Jaguars are doing the right thing. Why not accept taking a home game from a Super Bowl-contending team for the chance to face Buffalo at a neutral site where your franchise is more accustomed to playing?

This looks like a better win-win opportunity for the Jaguars. It’s an offer they couldn’t refuse.

