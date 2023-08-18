Gene Frenette: Jaguars will reap benefits from Trevor Lawrence's maturity, leadership skills

For Trevor Lawrence and everyone in the Jaguars’ organization, it was a poignant scene, albeit accompanied by the feeling of a massive letdown.

As players walked off the Arrowhead Stadium field in January — the emotional wounds from a 27-20 AFC Divisional playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs still quite raw — the Jaguars’ 23-year-old quarterback made it a point to stand in the tunnel and greet his teammates as they walked back to the locker room.

So much from Trevor was packed into that scene.

A little bit of a thank-you.

A little bit of keep-your-chin-up encouragement.

A little bit reminding them how close they came to knocking off a future Super Bowl champion.

A little bit of how the Jaguars’ turn was coming.

But above all else, that moment was Lawrence understanding from that point forward, completely and unequivocally, he was taking ownership of the team.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), talking with quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy, has become a more assertive leader in the past year, which should be a good sign for the team to reach higher expectations in 2023 and beyond.

The quarterback with so much promise had made an ascension to, not necessarily elite status, but to a place where he was unquestionably the forceful leader the Jaguars believed he would always become.

Lawrence had navigated through the rookie-year debacle with Urban Meyer, then a 3-7 start to 2022 that culminated in an AFC South title, then overcoming a 27-point playoff deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Though the season ended in crushing fashion at Kansas City, there was a feeling among the Jaguars that a real corner had been turned.

Mike McCoy, the Jaguars’ second-year quarterbacks coach who is entering his 29th season as an NFL player or coach, understood the magnitude of what Lawrence was feeling in that Chiefs’ tunnel as much as anyone.

“I think Trevor, when the game was finally over, he realized really how close we were [to winning],” said McCoy. “The amount of effort, hard work and time he spent in meeting rooms on his own. Him, C.J. [Beathard, backup QB] and E.J. [Perry, former third-team QB] staying late into the nights. Once they figured out how to learn, how to study, how to take advantage of the way we were working on a daily basis.

“Just the amount of time he had to spend on his own in the facility to become that pro. I think it probably just hit him [in that moment].”

One thing is indisputable: Lawrence’s two-plus years of growth as an NFL quarterback and advanced maturity — as was the case for him at Cartersville (Ga.) High and in college at Clemson — bodes well for the Jaguars’ future.

Becoming an authoritative leader

The Trevor takeover didn’t happen right away. He was too busy adjusting to an NFL world that was more strenuous than the transition to high school and college.

Now entering his third season, it’s not that Lawrence has changed the essence of who he is. He remains a genuinely humble person, a superb listener who loves advancing his football knowledge and cultivating relationships.

He prides himself on “being the same guy every day,” but understands the evolution of an NFL quarterback carries certain prerequisites.

One of them is the position demands Lawrence learn there are times when it’s necessary to become more of an authority figure, sort of an on-the-field coach. He touched briefly on that topic in June before the team had its summer break.

“Just being able to speak out. … One, it’s just knowing everybody more,” said Lawrence. “You have those relationships with guys that have been here since my rookie year and guys that came in last year. And now being a third-year guy with rookies coming in, I think you just have that experience.

“You feel more comfortable speaking up and being the leader in the room, the leader of the offense.”

He was often reticent to do that as a rookie, especially with all the turmoil of the Meyer drama taking place, though Lawrence didn’t stay totally silent on that front forever. He just never said anything publicly critical of his ex-coach.

But teammates and coaches have seen a different quarterback emerge this year, one who is more assertive in his approach when the occasion calls for it.

“The biggest thing I’ve seen with Trevor, now going on two years [with him], from where we had him a year ago in the offseason to today, his confidence is incredible,” said second-year head coach Doug Pederson. “It’s off the charts. He’s put the past behind him, he’s focused on the future, and really embraced the opportunity with this football team.

“You’ve seen that confidence level increase, the understanding of the offense, the dialogue we have between Trevor and myself, or Trevor and Press [Taylor, offensive coordinator] and Mike [McCoy]. Just the openness, that comes with maturity and that comes with the confidence he has not only in his ability, but also with just understanding where he is in the system.”

Many in the Jacksonville Jaguars' organization are glad to see quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), seen here rolling out to pass in last week's preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys, take a more authoritative role and ownership of the offense.

'You got to be able to say something'

Trevor’s confidence has translated to every facet of the quarterback’s job, not just learning the playbook. Lawrence has evolved into becoming a more vocal leader.

Instead of being quiet on matters where he might have previously felt reluctant to speak, Lawrence is growing into that voice of influence with his peers, especially when it means putting the team in a better position to win.

“Absolutely, he’s the franchise quarterback,” said Beathard. “His word carries a lot of weight. He knows that, knows what he should and shouldn’t do, and should say and shouldn’t say.

“Trevor doesn’t take advantage of being that guy, but at the same time, he’s assertive and vocal enough to express his opinions when he needs to.”

McCoy, who has coached some of the game’s fiercest competitors in quarterbacks Philip Rivers and Peyton Manning, says Lawrence is making strides in using his platform and having an authoritative presence.

“Philip and Peyton are great examples of what it takes to be one of the all-time greats,” said McCoy. “Why they were so good was how they watched film, how they prepared on a weekly basis. You look at Trevor and he may not be a big yeller and screamer and go jump someone’s butt. He had to learn at the right time how to say things a certain way to the players.

“Trevor is everyone’s best friend. But he’s learning things are going to happen in a game or practice, and at some point, if we’re getting our butts kicked, you got to be able to say something. There’s a way to say it that everyone is going to understand you’re serious. You’re not trying to be an ass. You’re trying to say we got to do better to be successful.”

Maturity beyond his years

From the time he was in eighth grade and word began to spread about him being a quarterback prodigy, Lawrence has grown accustomed to being in the spotlight.

People outside his inner circle wanted to be around him. There were inordinate time demands on the young teenager, so Lawrence and his family had to learn to say no to allow him to have somewhat of a normal life.

“I struggled a little bit with it when he was young,” said Jeremy Lawrence, Trevor’s father. “I didn’t want my kid dealing too much with the media. He did his interviews, but we didn’t accommodate extra media. We wanted him to be a normal high school kid with his friends.”

But the immense attention, though aggravating at times, forced Lawrence to grow up in ways that were an immense benefit on his football journey.

Whether in high school, college or the NFL, he carries himself in a manner that makes him seem several years older than his actual age. His advanced maturity raised Lawrence’s stock with college recruiters and the Jaguars in their scouting process.

Lawrence got married at 21, to high school sweetheart Marissa Mowry, three weeks before the Jaguars even drafted him, a rarity for an athlete in his high-profile position.

Beathard, 29, calls Lawrence his “best friend,” which is a bit unusual considering the backup QB is six years older and a father, but it’s another instance of how Trevor’s maturity factor manifests itself in different ways.

“I’m the old vet for Trevor, and a lot of times, it doesn’t feel like he’s 23,” said Beathard. “He feels a lot older, a lot more mature than that. It’s pretty cool. I think that’s why we get along so well.”

“I’m sure he was the same way as a kid growing up as he is now,” added Taylor. “It just kind of feels like he’s always been this guy. He didn’t have to grow into this or change in any certain way.”

Antonio Robinson, the primary Jaguars scout who evaluated Lawrence leading up to the 2021 draft, acquired information on him from coaches, teammates, athletic trainers and equipment managers, as well as other sources at Clemson.

He knew the Jaguars were likely taking Lawrence with the No. 1 pick, so he wanted to turn over every rock.

“The one thing everybody said was that Trevor was a really good person,” said Robinson. “He wasn’t the most talkative, but he had a quiet fire inside him that his teammates respected. One of the questions I like to ask is, ‘Do teammates see him as the general of the team?’ They have to see you as a leader.

“He was a person I wanted out front and felt could lead our franchise.”

Nick Holz, the Jaguars’ passing game coordinator, has only known Lawrence a few months and thinks his demeanor provides a hidden edge for the offense.

“He carries himself with a calmness and directness that is very unusual for a guy his age,” said Holz. “My first couple of interactions with him, he’d be watching a play and say, ‘This is how I see it, this is what I want the route to look like.’ That’s one of his more unique traits people don’t talk about because they all talk about his [physical] skill set.”

Rookie season not a waste

The dumpster fire that turned out to be the Jaguars’ 2021 season, resulting in coach Urban Meyer’s dismissal after 13 games, has often been viewed as a detriment for Lawrence.

But in reality, the chaotic year was a valuable turning point in many ways because for the first time in his football life, it forced Lawrence to deal with failure. He experienced a 3-14 nightmare season, throwing an NFL-high 17 interceptions and had to put on a brave front amid obvious turmoil.

Marcus Pollard, the Jaguars’ director of player engagement for nine years, has long been a player sounding board and confidante. He helps them with myriad issues, both personal and professional. An NFL tight end for 14 seasons with five different teams, Pollard is the players’ go-to as they often sit in his office for all kinds of conversations.

He looks back at Lawrence’s rookie campaign as one of his best learning experiences, which Pollard believes will serve him well the rest of his career.

“I saw a young man who I thought was still green, but with the turmoil and all the adversity that surrounded him, I was so impressed that first year to watch him and his maturity handle all the things that were going on,” Pollard said. “Trevor Lawrence in high school and college? Hardly ever lost. Then you get in Year 1 [of NFL], it’s like, ‘Whoa!’

“To see him grow and develop like he did, to me, adversity will reveal character. That first year revealed Trevor’s true character because he could have pissed all the way, could have been pointing fingers. Instead, he owned it all.

“When you can battle that, keep growing in all that adversity, that’s going to pay dividends for him in Year 10 because now he understands how to deal with it.”

The disastrous Meyer era had several tipping points, none bigger than when he didn’t fly home with the team after a Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He was caught on video the next night at a Columbus restaurant/bar, dancing with a woman who wasn’t his wife, an embarrassment that prompted a public admonishment from owner Shad Khan.

“The fact the [coaching] staff failed and Trevor had to go in front of the media every week to deal with everything wasn’t fair, but he gained a lot of respect,” Jeremy Lawrence said. “He handled the situation like a champ and it made him stronger in the long run.”

As the season wore on, with Meyer continuing to struggle as a rookie NFL coach and player discontent rising to untenable levels, Pollard sensed a time would come when the rookie QB would be asked for his input on the situation.

“We spent time in my office and that was one of the things I talked about with him,” said Pollard. “It was just going to happen, whether it was when Urban got fired or the end of the year, he was going to have a conversation with the owner [Khan] because Trevor is the face of the franchise. He’s the ticket sales, the jersey sales, the money train for this organization.

“I said to him, ‘Trevor, when the time comes, you have to drop your nuts and say how you feel [about the Meyer debacle], whether that’s good, bad or indifferent. You have to say exactly how you feel.’"

Sources told the Times-Union that just prior to Meyer’s firing, Khan did have a conversation with his quarterback. Khan had already decided to dismiss Meyer after a 20-0 road loss on Dec. 12 at Tennessee, but he didn’t want to announce anything publicly until a two-day owners meeting had concluded in Dallas. Contrary to many who connected the dots, the timing of Meyer's dismissal being on the same day as a Tampa Times report about the coach allegedly kicking placekicker Josh Lambo was purely coincidental, a source confirmed.

Whatever Lawrence might have said to Khan before Meyer getting pink-slipped on a Wednesday night, it did nothing to change his planned course of action. Lawrence certainly didn't throw him a life preserver.

One Jaguars insider described how Lawrence probably handled that awkward situation, saying: “Trevor does a good job of communicating without disparaging.”

In keeping with his diplomatic style, Lawrence never publicly criticized Meyer. But in the darkest period of Khan’s NFL ownership, he used that experience to become a better leader, one now poised to potentially take the Jaguars to their greatest heights in the coming years.

Handling fame, staying grounded

A quarter century has passed since the team fan base has felt as uplifted about the franchise’s future as right now.

Part of it is the Jaguars have the best roster in a weak AFC South division. But the heavy dose of optimism still goes back to a feeling that No. 16 can elevate the franchise like no other Jaguars’ quarterback, including three-time Pro Bowler Mark Brunell.

That belief is rooted in history — Trevor’s winning history, which includes two high school state titles and a national championship as a freshman starter at Clemson. Those who have been part of his football journey see no reason why that will change now that Lawrence has settled comfortably into Pederson’s offensive system.

Every bit as important, Lawrence’s even-keel disposition has served his teams well through the years and many expect a similar payoff will happen with the Jaguars.

“He’s always been grounded, not defined by what he does on the football field,” said Joey King, Lawrence’s high school coach at Cartersville and now head coach at Carrolton (Ga.) High. “He’s never been a me guy. One of the cool things to see going through high school, college and the NFL, his leadership grew every year. You’re seeing it now in Jacksonville.

“I saw it firsthand with our success on the field [at Cartersville], the exposure to the recruiting world at the time, none of that stuff bothered him. Whether he had a great play or bad play, he was always the same. If he had been a normal teenager during that whole recruiting process, his head might have blown up.

“He’s a young man that knows what he wants, values that, and doesn’t get distracted by other things.”

A large credit of that goes to his upbringing by Jeremy and Amanda Lawrence, who made their Christian faith a big priority in raising three kids. Trevor was heavily involved in the youth ministry at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Cartersville, and Jeremy is convinced his faith has been instrumental in him handling the pressures of the NFL and fame.

“Big factor with him, huge,” said Jeremy. “It’s a big factor in the family. It helped Trevor tremendously during his time in college.”

Pollard, who played seven seasons with Peyton Manning, Trevor’s idol, on the Indianapolis Colts, sees a lot of parallels between the Hall of Fame quarterback and the one now leading the Jaguars.

Manning, also a No. 1 draft pick in 1998, overcame a disastrous 3-13 rookie season to become one of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks. He led his teams to 15 playoff berths in his last 16 playing seasons, winning two Super Bowl titles and five league MVP awards.

That’s a ridiculously high bar to reach, especially in an AFC now loaded with proven young quarterbacks.

But given Trevor Lawrence’s makeup, history and leadership qualities, nothing seems impossible.

The way he engaged with teammates after that season-ending loss in Kansas City, it might be foolhardy to bet against him.

Gfrenette@jacksonville.com (904) 359-4540; Follow him on X (formerly known as Twitter) @genefrenette

