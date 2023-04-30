Gene Frenette: Grading every Jaguars' pick in the 2023 NFL draft

Anton Harrison, the Jaguars' first-round draft pick at No 27, merits a high grade because he fills a huge need and should be a long-term starter for the franchise.

Sure, grading a draft class is like evaluating a new car’s performance before it ever leaves the dealership.

Every grade for the Jaguars’ picks and the entire 2023 class should rightfully be incomplete. But since it’s more fun and tempting to judge prematurely, we find it hard to resist the opportunity to assign a grade, even if these marks could drastically change in one or two years.

One surprising element of the Jaguars’ highest selections was they ended up going offense in the first three rounds, then threw the kitchen sink all over the defense on Saturday.

But as general manager Trent Baalke repeatedly says, the Jaguars let the order on their draft board dictate strategy. Since nobody outside the war room knows the names on that top-secret board, it’s also a convenient one-size-fits-all answer on any second-guessing of their selections.

Despite having 11 picks going into Friday, the Jaguars weren’t able to use any of that draft capital to move up in the second and third rounds, which typically produces immediate or eventual starters.

Baalke said he tried to use some of those picks to move from the fourth round into the third round, but he was unable to find a dance partner. After the draft, the GM added he tried “15 or 16” times to move up on Saturday and couldn’t swing a deal.

That’s how the Jaguars ended up with a record 13 selections, one more than their previous record 12 in 2020. It'll be interesting to see how many make the team. I'd put the over-under at 10.5 for now.

The following grades reflect the value the Jaguars accrued with each pick, as well as how much it met roster needs:

Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma (1st round, No. 27 overall) -- A-minus

Baalke smartly traded down twice from the team’s original 24th slot, gaining three extra picks (4th, 5th and 7th), for a player that might have been available early in the second round. But since the Jaguars couldn’t be assured of possibly moving up there, they pulled the trigger here on an offensive tackle. The position became a bigger need with Cam Robinson’s impending suspension (unspecified number of games) for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Harrison’s value at 27 can be mildly debated, but there’s no question the Jaguars had to fortify the tackle spot for a player that should be a long-term starter.

Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State (2nd round, No. 56) -- B

Hopefully, Strange pans out as well as Penn State product Kyle Brady (1999-2006), a free agent Jaguars’ tight end who was a dependable blocker and once owned the franchise single-season catch record for TEs. Strange didn’t get a whole lot of targets in college, but he’s dependable when the ball gets in his radius. The Jaguars are banking on him being more productive as a pass-catcher in the NFL. His blocking is a nice complement to Evan Engram.

Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn (3rd round, No. 88) -- B

Though consistently productive against SEC defenses and worthy of a third-round slot, his selection was a bit of a surprise with the signing of free agent D’Ernest Johnson. That said, Bigsby has upside as a blocker and receiver. His explosiveness gives the Jaguars a legitimate insurance policy in case Travis Etienne gets injured. This is a nice value pick.

Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida (4th round, No. 121) -- C

He fits the high-character, culture-fit mold the Jaguars covet, a trait that manifested itself last season when he played nine games on a broken foot suffered against Kentucky. Miller acknowledged he was surprised to go this high in the draft because he didn’t get to do any drills at the NFL combine or Florida’s Pro Day. This feels like a bit of a reach at this slot with all the Jaguars have invested at his position, but Miller’s leadership skills and football passion are a huge attraction. Shaq Quarterman days with his hometown team might be numbered.

Tyler Lacy, DL, Oklahoma State (4th round, No. 130) -- B-plus

Finally, the Jaguars make a move to beef up their pass rush with a 6-foot-4, 279-pound edge/tackle hybrid who had 28 sacks the last three years. His strong hands and high motor may cause enough disruption to get sacks for teammates. He obviously wanted to go to the Jaguars since his agent sought Jacksonville radio interviews before the draft and got one on 1010XL.

Yasir Abdullah, OLB, Louisville (5th round, No. 136) -- A-minus

Despite questions about being undersized at 6-foot, 237 pounds, the Jaguars love guys that can move around like a chess piece. The Miami Carol City product can be a fit as both a rotational pass-rusher and run-stuffer. This pick, acquired by Baalke trading down five spots with the Chicago Bears from No. 56 to 61, might be the highest valued player for where he was taken in the Jaguars’ entire draft. He intensifies the competition for K’Lavon Chaisson. The Jaguars would love to have him be as impactful as 2014 fifth-round OLB Telvin Smith.

Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M (5th round, No. 160) -- B-plus

Another classic case of the Jaguars coveting a player who can fill multiple needs, in this case as a third safety or nickel back. Johnson is the only player the team drafted who was projected to go much higher in the third round. Johnson has a reputation as a big hitter, so he can be an asset near the line of scrimmage. It's a bonus for the Jaguars if his size (6-foot-1, 198 pounds) and speed (4.52) translates into effectively covering tight ends

Parker Washington, WR, Penn State (6th round, No. 185) -- C-plus

At this point, the Jaguars are looking mostly for special teams help, but Washington will have designs on getting a look as the fifth or sixth receiver. At 5-foot-9, 204 pounds with average speed, Washington better have terrific route-running skills and instincts to make this roster.

Christian Braswell, CB, Rutgers (6th round, No. 202) -- C-minus

Another nickel back candidate who happens to have a 40-inch vertical jump and will be fighting for a special-teams role.

Erick Hallett, S, Pittsburgh (6th round, No. 208) -- C-plus

A second-team, All-ACC pick, Hallett has a 37 ½-inch vertical jump, 4.49 speed and picked off six passes the past two seasons. Those are decent numbers that should make up for inadvertently allowing the Jaguars’ first two calls to him to go to voicemail.

Cooper Hodges, G, Appalachian State (7th round, No. 226) -- B

A Baker County HS product, Hodges will convert from right tackle, where he started all 51 games the last four seasons. He has a chance to make the roster as a fourth guard.

Raymond Vohasek, DT, North Carolina (7th round, No. 227) -- C

This position is likely to add some depth with an undrafted free agent. For Vohasek, making the practice squad would be a good first step, but Jaguars may prefer developing him without fear of losing him to another team.

Derek Parish, FB, Houston (7th round, No. 240) -- B

Since head coach Doug Pederson appears serious about resurrecting the fullback position, which could improve the Jaguars’ short-yardage success, Parish has a defined role for making the roster.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Grading how Jaguars fared with every pick in the 2023 NFL draft